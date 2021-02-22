Ella Emhoff's Stunning First Knit Collection Sold Out SO Quickly

Some people just need a little sprinkling of fame before they shoot into the stars almost instantaneously. Vice President Kamala Harris' 23-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is a perfect example of that. She blew up the internet (in a good way) on Inauguration day, and she hasn't stopped making headlines since. For her most recent impressive feat, Emhoff dropped her first knit collection. The tiny line only included five, one-of-a-kind pieces that sold out almost immediately. You love to see it.

The first sign of Emhoff's entrepreneurial side cropped up on Jan. 15. She teased the Tweety Bag ($260, Mall) and the Striped Knit Dress ($320, Mall) on her Instagram. "Excited to finally share the Tweety bag and the dress. Available soon at a mall near you," the second daughter captioned the pictures. "More dresses and bags to come. The dress is only allowed to be worn with Crocs. I don't make the rules." That said, I hope whoever managed to snag the black-and-blue striped piece is accessorizing it correctly.

This tiny capsule collection also included two colorful sweater vests that totally give me "Watermelon Sugar" vibes. The Flower Boob Sweater Vest ($300, Mall) features olive green and buttery yellow color-blocking, but the pink hem detail and well-placed flowers make this piece super unique. The Striped Sweater Vest ($260, Mall) veers on the classic side, although I think the vivid colors take it out of my grandfather's wheelhouse. The last piece of her collection was a pair of knit shorts ($160, Mall). With one half striped and the other a solid baby blue, these shorts scream comfy and funky — TBH, the ideal combo. For a first collection, I'm beyond impressed with the skill, attention to detail, and overall fun in every piece.

Emhoff's entry into the fashion world has been two-fold. Practically in tandem with this drop, Emhoff made her Fashion Week runway debut at Proenza Schouler's fall/winter show on Feb. 18. After signing with IMG Models back in January 2021, it's safe to say that Emhoff just became the fashion world's newest darling. See all her pieces below.

