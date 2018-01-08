Elisabeth Moss' Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Included A Statement From Margaret Atwood
Praise be, fellow TV lovers. The 2018 Golden Globe Awards are in full swing, and this year is overflowing with talent galore in the television categories. We're apparently in a golden age of what they call the boob tube — it's a crowded market out there, guys! — so it's hard to deny that any of this year's nominees aren't deserving of recognition. One major race at this year's awards is Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama. And the winner (drum roll, please...) was Elisabeth Moss. And her Best Actress in a TV Drama speech was full of heart, passion, and eloquent words of wisdom, courtesy of Margaret Atwood. Moss quoted The Handmaid's Tale author, saying,
After Moss thanked her cast, crew, team, and mother, she read the above quote and added,
The nominees for Best Actress in a TV drama were Caitronia Balfe for Outlander, Claire Foy for The Crown, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce, Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why, and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale. It was stiff competition, to say the least, but Moss pulled off the major win.
Foy and Moss were the frontrunners for receiving the prestigious honor, considering Elisabeth won the Emmy for Handmaid's Tale back in September. Foy picked up the Golden Globe for The Crown last year, beating out Balfe, Keri Russell, Winona Ryder, and Evan Rachel Wood. But that was before The Handmaid's Tale stepped on the scene to shake the race up. Moss also previously won a Golden Globe in 2014 for her performance in the miniseries Top of the Lake.
Upon the announcement of her recent nomination, Moss took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing,
Foy discussed her reaction to the repeat nomination while speaking with the L.A. Times in December, saying,
Katherine Langford, whose inclusion in the stacked category was a bit of a surprise, since her massively successful show 13 Reasons Why didn't garner any other nominations, responded to her nod with a statement. Part of it pointed to her hopes for the show's wider impact:
All of the actresses in this stacked category are admirable talents, so Elisabeth was certainly among good company.
