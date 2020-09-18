The year 2020 may not have lived up to anyone's expectations, to put it politely, but it has not affected everyone's enduring love for glitter. And if you're of the opinion that a box of glitter-filled products is the greatest gift imaginable, e.l.f. hears you loud and clear. e.l.f. just dropped a Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Vault for just $35. Meaning: You can score eight of the brand's cult-favorite, award-winning liquid glitter shadows, one of which is totally brand-new and exclusive to the vault.

Individually, the shadows are usually $5 a pop, so technically, the vault gets you the eighth shade for free (my favorite word in the English language). According to the brand's website, there are limited quantities available of the vault, so you have to hop on this purchase ASAP before your glitter dreams fade away forever — very uncharacteristic of glitter, but you know what I mean. The thing is, to snag it right now, there's a bit of a catch. Currently, the product is loyalty access only. This means you'll have to create an account with e.l.f. — which, mind you, takes all of six seconds — to qualify for early access. Once you do, you're set to add alllllll the glitter and more to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Let's talk colors, because the good thing about the vault is, you literally don't have to choose. The collection includes the shades Flirty Birdy, Disco Queen, Dirty Martini, 24K Gold, Ocean Eyes, Copper Pop, and Black Magic. The all-new shade is Cranberry Punch, a rich cranberry (duh) shade with tiny flecks of gold — perfect for fall activities, holiday activities, or activities involving you not moving from your couch alike. Head to the e.l.f. website now to secure your vault.