Fans of affordable beauty and lightweight foundation options, gather round, because I have some big news. The beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics released its Camo CC Cream today, on Dec. 10, and it's available via e.l.f.'s website now for early access shopping. Though the cream is available RN, there is a catch. Currently, only those with Loyalty Access at e.l.f. can shop the new product, but don't fret. Though e.l.f. hasn't revealed when the Camo CC Cream ($14, e.l.f. Cosmetics) will be released for all shoppers, it'll hopefully your makeup counter in no time.

To join e.l.f.'s loyalty program and shop this latest item, all you have to do is create a free account with e.l.f. Then, boom! This color-correcting cream is all yours. You'll also start earning points on every purchase you make on the retailer's site, so it's a win-win.

The Camo CC Cream is bursting with ingredients that'll boost your skin's health while providing medium-to-full coverage. It includes collagen, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to give you a super hydrated and brightened complexion, and comes in 20 different shades with differing undertones, so you can expect a great match. And, if you're unsure of the best one for your skin tone, e.l.f. can help you find your perfect shade online. All you have to do is just answer a few questions about what other brands' foundations match your skin tone.

For the best application, the beauty brands says you only need about one to two drops to get an "airbrushed" look. You can use its CC cream as either a moisturizer under your foundation or as your foundation, depending on how much coverage you like. The best part of this latest e.l.f. product, to me, is definitely that this cream features a built-in 30 SPF so your skin will also be protected all day. This CC cream pretty much does it all.

CC creams are growing in popularity due to their hybrid status. They do all the work of a moisturizer while providing more coverage than a BB cream. They're also especially great for a natural beauty look and can simplify your entire routine. For me, my skin hovers between oily and dry, and I often break out when I use heavier products like a full-coverage foundation, so CC creams are perfect for me.

So if you're ready to try something new, make your day-to-day makeup more affordable, or are looking for a simple gift for a loved one, e.l.f.'s Camo CC Cream is just what you need.