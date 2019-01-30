There have been several great flight sales lately. For a limited time, Southwest is currently offering fares starting at $51 and JetBlue has flights available for as low as $44. After you've booked your air travel, it's time to take the next step and find a place to stay during your getaway. If you'd like to continue saving money on your next vacation, then you may be interested in Earny app's new hotel price-tracking feature. It can help you save up to $75 off your hotel booking.

Travel isn't cheap. According to ValuePenguin, the average hotel room in the U.S. costs $150 a day for a four-night stay. But what if you could recoup some of the costs? That's the goal behind the new hotel price-tracking feature of Earny's app. Some quick background: Earny is an all-encompassing app that tracks your online shopping, grocery, and travel purchases to name a few. The new hotel price-tracking feature just launched on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Earny predicts that the price-tracking app can save users an average of $75 on every refundable hotel booking. The app is compatible with major hotel chains like Marriott and Hilton, according to the company. The app also works with popular travel booking websites like Priceline, Orbitz, Travelocity, Expedia, and Booking.com. Oh, and Earny gives offers exclusive prices on hotel rooms so that you can book your stay for a lower rate.

Courtesy of Earny

So, how exactly does it work? Earny found that guests typically book hotels about 42 days prior to their stay. During this window is when some major price drops can occur, according to Earny. Per the company, 70 percent of hotel reservations are refundable. Stick with me here. Using this data, Earny has come up with a way to track the price differences and alert you to the savings on refundable hotel bookings.

“At Earny, we’re committed to making sure that consumers never overpay for their purchases, regardless of the type of transaction,” Oded Vakrat, co-founder and CEO of Earny, said in a press release. “We’ve been leading the e-commerce space with retail and credit card price protection, and we’re really excited to provide our users the confidence to book hotel rooms at any given time. We’re working on adding more services like Earny Hotels to our network. It’s going to be a year of expansion and personalization for Earny.”

Courtesy of Earny

To utilize the service, you'll need to download the Earny app. It is available for iOS and Android devices. There's a two-minute sign-up process that helps to connect your email inbox and link your credit cards to your account to start saving big. Make sure to sign up for Earny with the same email you're using to make your hotel reservations. This is how the app determines if you are eligible for a refund or not. The app tracks your purchases and lets you know when the price drops on an item you've bought, oftentimes resulting in money back to you, according to the company.

I know what you're probably thinking: There must be some sort of fees involved with this service. That was my initial reaction, too. I'm all for saving when I can, especially when it comes to travel. But, according to Earny, the app is totally free to use and doesn't cost anything. An app that helps save me money on travel at no cost to me? I am so in.