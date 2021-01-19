Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are loving, playful parents, and absolute Black excellence in their respective lanes. They're the kind of union that power couple dreams are made of. Plus, have you seen them? A more attractive couple doesn't exist, and on Monday, fans saw even more of the couple thanks to Dwayne Wade's birthday Instagram. The Miami heat alum celebrated the occasion (Jan. 17) with a smoldering pic in the nude.

"Birthday behavior! 39 is already looking up," Wade wrote, showing a sliver of body behind a smiling Union in a robe. Naturally, the steamy snap caused a ruckus on the internet. Some people marveled at Union's skincare routine. Others were shook by the audacity, leaving comments like, "Y'all wild," and, "Man, somebody take his phone." As Union's stylist Thomas Cristos Kikis put it, "Y’all went from only fam to OnlyFans real quick."

But the real winners of the comment section were Wade's horrified children. "This isn't what I wanted to wake up to," Zaire Wade, 18, wrote, adding a barf emoji. "Ayo, chill," younger sister Zaya Wade, 13, added. "I just got on." And you know what? If I were a teenager and they were my parents, I'd probably feel the same way, too.

While magnificent, the former basketball star's sultry photo wasn't the only way he celebrated his birthday. As per Page Six, Wade held a dinner with about a dozen friends, including Rick Ross, on Jan. 13. The crew cut up at Red Rooster Overtown in Miami, and reportedly chowed down on ribs and shrimp-and-grits. (If you want to make yourself ridiculously hungry, take a scroll through Red Rooster's Instagram. You're welcome.)

Ross gifted Wade a 3-liter bottle of Luc Belaire Rare Rosé, which costs about $250. NBD. Wade was also presented with an adorable, wine-shaped cake, themed around his Wade Cellars brand, from Black-owned bakery Lux Cakery.

And yes, this is all well and good. But forget Wayne's cute pandemic-era birthday — this Instagram post is truly the gift that keeps on giving. I imagine fans wouldn't hate it if Wade continued to serve body-ody-ody on the 'gram more often.