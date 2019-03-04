Can you believe it's already March? February flew by, and it's finally time for the seasons to start changing. But before they do, there's a holiday on the horizon that calls for celebration. I'm talking about Mardi Gras, which falls on March 5 this year. If you're hoping to partake in the festivities, you might want to fuel up with some Dunkin' first. Luckily, Dunkin's Mardi Gras 2019 deal is extra special for DD Perks Rewards members. If you're part of the program, read on to find out what's in store for you.

According to Dunkin', DD Perks Rewards members who buy a donut or an order of Munchkins on Tuesday, March 5 will receive double the points for their purchase. If you're a Rewards member, then you're probably excited about the deal (because more points means you're closer to a free drink). If you're not a member yet, you might be wondering what the big deal is. What's a "point" mean, anyway, and how do they even accumulate? Trust me: Once you find out more about DD Perks, you'll be signing up ASAP.

Plus, if you register before March 5, you'll get to partake in the company's Mardi Gras special (yay!).

To be completely honest, I'm not a DD Perks Rewards member yet. However, after reading more about the program, I'm ready to sign up. According to Dunkin's website, members who register and download Dunkin's mobile app will get to make on-the-go orders, add money to their accounts for faster checkouts, and accumulate points with every purchase. That, my friends, is where the Mardi Gras deal comes into play.

Per Dunkin's DD Perks webpage, Rewards members can collect five points for every $1 that they spend at Dunkin'. Once they hit 200 points, they can redeem a free drink of any size. Therefore, if you're a Rewards member who visits Dunkin' on the reg, I'm going to assume that it doesn't take long for those points to accumulate. Thanks to Dunkin's Mardi Gras deal, you'll load up on double the points when you buy a donut or an order of Munchkins on the big day.

With that being said, go ahead and schedule your March 5 Dunkin' trip. Complimentary points await you.

If you're hoping to sign up for Dunkins' DD Perks program and take advantage of specials throughout the year (like the Mardi Gras one), you can do so on the company's website. Upon signing up, Dunkin' will ask you for your name, email address, zip code, and birthday. (FYI, it asks for your birthday so you can score a free drink when that day comes around.)

Once you're all signed up, you'll be able to score extra points when you visit Dunkin' on Mardi Gras. While you're there, cross your fingers that some Mardi Gras-themed donuts will be available. By the looks of it, the company hasn't offered them in recent years — but if that changes, I'm sure they'd pair perfectly with your DD Perks purchase on March 5.

Whether the company offers festive treats in honor of Mardi Gras or not, you'll be able to order a donut and collect double the points.