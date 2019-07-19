I don't know about you, but I always find myself craving coffee in the afternoon. Sometimes, it's because my morning pick-me-up already wore off, and other times, it's because I love the taste of it and want another cup. If you know the feeling, then you'll be stoked to find out about Dunkin's July 2019 happy hours. The company recently announced its new daily specials, and they're scheduled to take place every afternoon for the rest of the month. Once you learn more about 'em, you'll be planning your coffee runs accordingly.

I'll start with the logistics, and then I'll get into the caffeinated details. According to Dunkin', the company will host a happy hour every single day throughout the month of July, which is a pretty big deal. I mean, most of the happy hours that I've experienced in the past only took place a few times per month, so this is a total game-changer. However, similar to other happy hours, Dunkin's will only take place for a few hours each day. In fact, the happy hour discounts will be available between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time every afternoon. That gives you a decent amount of time to escape work for a little while and partake in the deal.

Speaking of deals, you're probably wondering what you'll be able to get when you visit Dunkin' during its happy hour (that's a totally valid curiosity). According to the company, you'll be able to score a $2 medium latte or cappuccino during the daily events. To make the deal even cooler (literally), you can opt for an iced latte or cappuccino instead of a hot one when you visit. That'll come in handy when you're craving something cold in the midst of July.

Believe it or not, Dunkin' is offering more than just its OG lattes and cappuccinos during the daily happy hours. It's also offering Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme selections as well as Heath-flavored drinks. Therefore, if you're craving a little bit more flavor in your afternoon pick-me-up, you can opt for a candy-inspired sip.

There's one more thing that you should know before you plan your next Dunkin' run, but it shouldn't alter your plans too much. According to the company's Offers & Promotions page, Signature Lattes aren't included in the reoccurring happy hour deals. FYI, some examples of Dunkin's Signature Lattes are the Blueberry Crisp Latte, the Caramel Craze Latte, and the Cocoa Mocha Latte. If you want one of those, you'll probably have to pay full price for it.

Still, Dunkin's July happy hours are way too good to pass up. If you're hoping to stop by and grab a discounted latte or cappuccino, find your nearest Dunkin'. In order to do so, head to the company's website and hit the "Locations" button at the top of the page. After that, enter your zip code into the search bar and watch nearby Dunkin' locations appear on the screen. When you find one that's close by, start planning your happy hour trips.