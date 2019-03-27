Spring has officially sprung, which means restaurants are introducing a ton of new springtime sweets to their menus. Dunkin' is hopping on the bandwagon, because it's releasing a handful of new drinks and snacks in honor of the season. The coffee company is even hosting a new deal that'll help you score Cold Brew on the cheap for a month. More specifically, Dunkin's April 2019 deal includes $2 Cold Brews if you visit during the right hours, so get thirsty. If that hasn't convinced you to visit, wait until you find out about the company's new seasonal treats. Between Peeps products, Sriracha sandwiches, refreshing lemonade, and more, the company is welcoming warm weather with open arms.

I'll start with that Cold Brew deal, because $2 for Cold Brew is a true bargain. According to a press release from Dunkin', the company will be offering medium-sized Cold Brews for $2 every day of April. But here's the catch: In order to score your discounted brew, you'll have to visit between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m throughout the month. Sure, it's not early enough to cover your morning cup of coffee, but it's the perfect time for a midday pick-me-up... don't you think?

So, why is the company offering such an irresistible drink deal? Well, it comes alongside Dunkin's newest Cold Brew flavor, the Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew. According to a Dunkin' press release sent to Elite Daily, the sweet new sip boasts flavors of cherries and chocolate, so get excited. If that seems tasty to you, rest assured that it'll be included in the company's $2 Cold Brew deal.

Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew isn't the only new springtime beverage that's hitting Dunkin's menu in April. In fact, the company is also releasing Frozen Lemonade and Iced Tea Lemonade. Per Dunkin's release, each offering is made with real lemons — so get ready to sip on 'em once the weather gets warmer. Plus, they'd be perfect drinks to wash down Dunkin's new Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with. FYI, the Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a new snack hitting the menu in April that features actual strips of "sweet Sriracha bacon." YUM.

Like I previously (and briefly) mentioned, Dunkin' is also releasing a couple of Peeps products in honor of the upcoming spring season. Those sweet new products include the Peeps Donut and Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee. If you're a fan of Peeps, then you're probably going to love the new offerings.

According to Dunkin's release, the new Peeps Donut is topped with white icing that's covered in a springtime sprinkle mix. Then, a mini Peeps Marshmallow Chick is placed on top, so make sure you take a picture for the 'Gram before devouring it. The Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee, on the other hand, will give your favorite Dunkin' sips a marshmallow taste. You can give the Peeps treatment to espresso drinks, iced coffee, hot coffee, frozen chocolate, and frozen coffee — so take your pick.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Between discounted Cold Brew, new snacks, and Peeps Marshmallow-flavored goodies, Dunkin' is the place to be in April. All of the company's new springtime offerings will be released on April 1, but they'll only be on the menu for a limited time.