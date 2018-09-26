Dunkin' Donuts pitstops usually tend to be the highlight of each and every one of my morning commutes. However, when you're on your way to work, and you're already running late, stopping for coffee can take up extra time. Then, you end up being that person who strolls in late, with an iced coffee in hand. So, for all of you who are currently thinking "guilty!," the New England-based coffee chain just released Dunkin' Donuts Shot in the Dark canned coffee espresso blend, aka its first-ever canned coffee beverage, and I am seriously all about it... especially when I'm in a time crunch.

DD's Shot in the Dark coffee espresso blend pretty much sounds like a ready-to-drink (RTD) can of energy. According to the press release, each 8.1-ounce can combines the taste of Dunkin's classic, full-bodied coffee along with rich, smooth espresso. That's all blended with a hint of of cream and a dash of sugar, and let me tell you, it's everything I could ever want. Not only is it absolutely delicious, but it'll also keep you energized. According to Dunkin' Donuts, each flavor has a different caffeine count, ranging from 127 milligrams to 134 milligrams. Yes, you heard that correctly, and just one should keep you going until the end of time.

The best part of Shot in the Dark, however, is that it comes in three tasty flavors. To start, the Caramel flavor sounds like a sweet, creamy delight. It's sure to satisfy any and all of my sweet tooth cravings. Plus, it has a whopping 134 milligrams worth of caffeine in the 8.3-ounce can.

Next, the Mocha flavor sounds like the chocolaty drank of my dreams. If you're a fan of the classic coffee-and-cocoa combo, chances are that this is your ideal pick. The 128 milligrams of caffeine will wake you up as you sip on-the-go, too.

While each of these flavors sound heavenly, I know for a fact that the Vanilla flavor — and its 127 milligrams of caffeine — is going to be my favorite. Based on the fact that Dunkin's French Vanilla iced coffee is quite literally my lifeline, I can tell that it's going to be a great success, in my book.

These three glorious beverages can be found as of Sept. 24 at select grocery stores, and their availability should further expand nationwide in 2019.

In a press release, Brian Gilbert, the Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin' Donuts, said that DD fans love their iced coffee, and Shot in the Dark adds a little extra convenience to their coffee buying habits.

In the press release, Gilbert said:

Our fans have loved our ready to drink iced coffees as a great way to power through their day with Dunkin’ anytime and anywhere. Now, for the coffee-loving consumers who want something a little bolder than a traditional cup of coffee, but not as strong as a shot of espresso, our Shot in the Dark creates an exciting and energizing new option when on-the-go.

Don't get me wrong — I love coffee more than life, but, sometimes, convenience takes precedence over a coffee run. Thankfully, I'll be stocking up on Shot in the Dark for any and every "late morning," so I won't be that girl strolling into meetings late, with an incriminating iced coffee cup in hand. Er, don't hold me to that — I might still be late, but at least this time it won't be because I stopped for iced coffee on my way in.