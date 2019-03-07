Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins are brewing up a brand new dessert for you to try and it combines two of my favorite things: Coffee and ice cream. Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins's new Affogato dessert may sound familiar to you. The treat itself is a classic Italian dessert. Somehow I've managed to live nearly 30 years on this Earth without ever actually trying an Affogato, so clearly I am doing something wrong here. Thanks to this delicious collaboration, I may finally get my chance to taste the fancy dessert.

Dunkin and Baskin-Robbins are partnering to bring you a delicious Italian dessert for a limited time. The Affogato dessert is currently available at Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combination stores for $3.49 each, according to Dunkin'. It will be on the menu through April, per Dunkin', so make sure to try this one before it's too late. To sell you on exactly how tasty this new Affogato dessert is, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins are giving you the chance to try it for free. You can try the complimentary Italian dessert at Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combo locations on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You might be wondering what exactly is an Affogato (other than a super fancy sounding Italian word)? By now, you probably know that it combines ice cream and coffee, but how? The Affogato dessert is a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso poured on top. The word "affogato" translates to "drowned," which makes a lot of sense because that's exactly what's going on here.

So, imagine my delight when I found out that Dunkin', a purveyor of delicious coffees, and Baskin-Robbins, maker of tasty ice creams, were coming together for this amazing collaboration. The Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins dessert features one shot of Dunkin's warm, rich espresso with a scoop of Baskin-Robbins' velvety French Vanilla ice cream. TBH, this combo sounds like the dream team to me.

If you don't live near a Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins combo store, don't worry. Thanks to Dunkin's Coffee at Home blog, you can make the new Affogato treat at home. You'll just need to pick up a bag of Dunkin' coffee (any flavor will do). Make sure to brew it up nice and strong for a bold flavor similar to the taste of espresso. You'll also need a small serving of ice cream or gelato. Place one or two scoops of gelato or ice cream in a small bowl or espresso cup and then pour about a quarter-cup of coffee on top to enjoy.

Espresso is my favorite way to drink coffee. I love the bold bitter taste of it. Combine that with a scoop of sweet vanilla ice cream and I'm in heaven. All in all, the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins' new Affogato treat sounds like a simple dessert that delivers big flavor. It's totally acceptable to eat this any time of day, right? I hope so. I would definitely order this for breakfast. Maybe with an extra shot of espresso, though, because I need all of the caffeine I can get in the early morning hours. It also sounds like the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. See you there.