If you haven't already found the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, you better get on that ASAP. With less than 24 hours to go until Valentine's Day, it is time to get serious about finding the right gift or you run the risk of showing up with absolutely nothing (and we don't want that). Duncan Hines' Perfect Size Red Velvet Crush Cake Mix is a delicious last minute gift that also happens to be pretty dang perfect for Valentine's Day. Why? Because it's sold with the cutest heart-shaped pan to bake the cake in.

I first stumbled across Duncan Hines’ Perfect Size Red Velvet Crush Cake Mix over on Delish. The cake mix box includes everything you need to whip up the perfect sweet treat for you and your special someone (or just yourself) on Valentine's Day. The product comes in a bright red package and includes a 6-inch heart-shaped pan, red velvet cake mix, and a special red glaze packet, according to the product description on Amazon. The adorable dessert is perfect for sharing. The packing says that the cake can be shared between two to four people. Honestly, I'm not above devouring the whole thing myself. It looks that good.

Duncan Hines’ Perfect Size Red Velvet Crush Cake Mix seriously looks so easy to make. You're going to need a few other ingredients to bake this from start to finish, like eggs and butter. The recipe also calls for two tablespoons of water. To make the Valentine's Day treat, blend these eggs, softened butter, and water with the Red Velvet Crush Cake Mix. Once the batter is nice and smooth, pour it into the heart-shaped pan. Make sure to grease the pan before adding the batter. This will help keep the cake from sticking to the pan. The whole thing takes about an hour from start to finish once you factor in the baking time (37 to 39 minutes) and cooling time, according to the back of the box.

Personally, red velvet is pretty high up there, if not No. 1, on my list of favorite desserts. The bright-red dessert is partially made with cocoa, so it's got a bit of a chocolate taste that's not too overwhelming. The cake itself should always be moist, yet still light and fluffy in texture, like biting into a delicious cloud. What really seals the deal for me is the cream cheese icing — especially when it's evenly spread in between the layers of cake. Yum.

While Duncan Hines’ Perfect Size Red Velvet Crush Cake Mix doesn't come with cream cheese icing, it does come with a sweet glaze. The instructions say to mix the glaze pouch with two tablespoons of milk in a microwave safe bowl. Next, heat the mixture in the microwave on high for 40 seconds. Stir the mixture together (I like to use a rubber spatula for easy clean up) and let it cool for 15 minutes. You can make the glaze while the cake cools. Dump the glaze on top and voilà! You've got yourself a delicious Valentine's Day treat.

You can buy the red velvet cake mix and pan for $12.49 on Amazon. I couldn't find this particular one at Target or Walmart. If you're out of time to qualify for Prime shipping, you may want to consider one of Duncan Hines' other offerings like the Perfect Size Chocolate Lover's Cake with Pan or the Perfect Size Strawberry Lemon Kiss Mix & Lemon Glaze Mix with Heart-Shaped Pan. You really can't go wrong with any of these.