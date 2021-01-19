There might be a quarantine baby boom underway, but Dua Lipa isn't going to be a part of it, despite what some recent emojis may have led you to believe. Dua Lipa’s response to rumors she’s pregnant was adorably self-effacing, and a cautionary tale for everyone about being very careful with the emojis you use on social media, because people can and will read into them. The “Physical” singer took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to set the record straight on January 18, saying, "I am not pregnant, just to clear up," reiterating, "Not pregnant."

If you haven't heard about where these rumors first began, it all started innocently enough when the “IDGAF” singer posted side-by-side photos of her modeling (an adorable) green romper. But it wasn't the picture that garnered all the attention, it was the caption she included: A series of very sus emojis that honestly looked a lot like what someone might post if they were getting ready to make a big baby announcement, including a baby bottle, a teddy bear, and an angel. (She changed the caption in her Instagram photo, but it stayed the same on Twitter.)

Honestly, can you blame people for wondering if there was a little Dua Lipa on the way? As it turned out, however, this is all just a big misunderstanding. "I like finding little random emojis," she explained to Kimmel. "I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through."

She didn't think much of it until fans started speculating about what her cryptic message meant. "I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, 'Is she pregnant?'" Dua Lipa said. "And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.' And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.'"

While Dua Lipa isn't pregnant, she is happily coupled up with Anwar Hadid. In her February 2021 cover story for Rolling Stone, the singer talked about their cozy connection. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," the singer revealed. "[We] wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals." As for kids, well, they technically do share two pygmy goats named Funky and Bam-Bam. For now, that seems like the perfect amount of family for the singer.