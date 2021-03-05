It didn't take long for Drake to release an official version of "What's Next." The song leaked on Saturday, Feb. 27, making fans believe his long-awaited sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy would finally be arriving. As it turns out, the track is part of his latest EP Scary Hours 2. You need to read Drake's "What's Next" lyrics because they're a huge flex of how famous he is.

Drake starts the song by calling himself a "boss," who's constantly making headlines. "Thеy want my life exposed/ Thеy wanna know about the highs and lows," he says in the first verse, seemingly referencing fans and the media for wanting to know all about his personal life.

In the chorus, Drake raps about how people even want to know the smallest details about him. "They wanna know how I'm livin' my day-to-day life in the regular season," he says. "Well, summer, all I did was rest, okay?/ And New Year's, all I did was stretch, okay?/ And Valentine's Day, I had sex, okay?/ We'll see what's 'bout to happen next.".

The second verse is where he really flaunts his fame, however. Drake mentions he still has "no fumbles" in the spotlight and is always on the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The best part? He says he reached his achievements without any bundles.

Drake's music video is just as big of a flex. The visual takes place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, so to honor his roots, he showed off the most beautiful sights of the city including CN Tower, Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square, and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

Watch Drake's "What's Next" music video below.

The single is part of Drake's new three-track EP Scary Hours 2, which is a follow up to his 2018 EP Scary Hours. Besides "What's Next," the record includes the tracks "Wants and Needs," featuring Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," featuring Rick Ross.

When "What's Next" leaked on Feb. 27, fans noticed the chorus sampled Drake's unreleased 2019 collaboration with Young Thug, "What a Time To Be a Slime." They thought Drake wouldn't end up dropping the actual song due to the leak, so you can imagine their surprise when it arrived just days later with the sampled lyrics included. In case you haven't read the full lyrics to "What's Next," check them out below.

Intro

Ayy, woah

Ayy, ayy

Yeah

Refrain

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I can't just be with you and only you

Verse 1

Yeah, I got one, Virgil got one and that there is the only two

Man, how many times have I shown improvement?

How many nights I been, woah

Swervin' them potholes

Not tryna fuck up the wheels on the road, okay

Funny how life goes

He thought he was sick, now he wipin' his nose, okay

Soon as you give 'em your soul

You blow up and they say you sellin' your soul, okay

Thеy want my life exposed

Thеy wanna know about the highs and lows

Chorus

Well, summer, all I did was rest, okay?

And New Year's, all I did was stretch, okay?

And Valentine's Day, I had sex, okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

Okay? Okay? Okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

Okay? Okay? Okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen, ayy, ayy

We'll see what's 'bout to happen, ayy

We'll see what's 'bout to happen

Refrain

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I–

Verse 2

Ayy, yeah

I got one, lawyer got one and that there is the only two

Man, how many times have I told you the truth?

Man, how many nights I been, woah

Swervin' them potholes

Not tryna fuck up the wheels or fuck up the deals

I'm posted in Stockholm

It's me, the owls and the twins, it's only the real

I'm movin' way too humble

Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles

I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno

This one ain't come with a bundle

I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips

And that's just how my cookie crumble

I put a skirt on a whip and a crown on the six

But there's no need to dress up the numbers

Ayy, ayy, yeah

But I guess they must have they reasons

They wanna know how I'm livin' my day-to-day life in the regular season

Chorus

Well, summer, all I did was rest, okay?

And New Year's, all I did was stretch, okay?

And Valentine's Day, I had sex, okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

Okay? Okay? Okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

Okay? Okay? Okay?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen, ayy, ayy

We'll see what's 'bout to happen, ayy

We'll see what's 'bout to happen

Refrain

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I–

Fans should get excited because this is just a taste of what Drake has in store for 2021! Later this year, he'll drop Certified Lover Boy, and it'll be a full album, meaning it's going to be packed with new songs!