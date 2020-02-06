Calling all Dr. Martens lovers: The brand would like to say they love you, too. Cupid's bow clearly hit the British cult shoe brand, as Dr. Martens' Valentine's Day collection officially dropped on Thursday, Feb. 6. Named Wild Hearts, this collection is wearable all year 'round with its simplistic and easy-to-match design. Available in select stores and on their website now, the line features the brand's classic 1460 Pascal and 1461 styles with a totally new print you'll fall head over heels for.

While I personally cannot stop buying Docs, I'm sure these shoes will pique the interest of those less obsessed. The Wild Hearts shoes feature a small, hand-drawn, black-and-white heart print that stands out in any crowd, and it's subtle enough to be worn any time of year, for any holiday. Doc wearers have long been going against the grain, so this unique limited-edition print is a great way to step further outside of the box, without losing that classic Doc style. The Wild Hearts print is available in US women's sizes five through 11 and are priced between $130 and $160. This new graphic is available in the iconic eight-eye lace up boots and the versatile oxford, so you don't have to sacrifice your fave silhouette.

The eight-eye lace up boot is crafted in leather, so it's comfortable and durable. With the iconic shape and signature Doc-yellow welt stitch and tag, there will be no confusion what brand you're repping, even with this fun, new design.

If you prefer a more traditional, low-top shoe, the Wild Heart Oxfords are funky and add the perfect amount of print to any outfit. Also crafted with black leather, the shoe's funky pattern updates the formal shoe style with a hip, modern twist.

For the punks, egirls, and pretty much everyone else, Dr. Martens has had a long history of consistent favor. Since it was founded in the late 1940s, there has not been decade where Docs were not popular. While they do oscillate from mainstream to subculture, there is rarely any fear that Docs will go out of style. That being said, these limited-edition Valentine's shoes revitalize the typical Dr. Martens staples with a graphic new print. Just as easy to wear as the plain, black leather versions, the Wild Hearts offer a new level of visual interest.

If you have a Doc lover in your life or are one, use the Wild Hearts collection to say, "You're cool for all time" this Valentine's Day.