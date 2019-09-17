Sometimes ordering in dinner can make you feel lazy, but what if you could give back to an important social cause the next time you order food delivery? Well, on Sept. 17, DoorDash announced a promotion to support Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, which is happening throughout September. DoorDash's Feeding America Hunger Month 2019 promo will donate $1 to Feeding America for every order placed on their platforms from Sept. 17 through Sept. 30, and you'll get $5 off your next order for helping out. It's a win-win scenario for everyone.

In a Sept. 17 press release, DoorDash announced the promo in honor of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month. The $1 donation from every order makes a huge difference. It "helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks," according to the press release. To give back this fall season, order your favorites on DoorDash from Sept. 17 through Sept. 30 and use the promo code "FEEDAMERICA" when checking out. It's really as simple as that. To thank customers for supporting the cause, you'll also receive a promo code for $5 off your next order in October. "We're honored to stand with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month," said Sueli Shaw, who leads social impact at DoorDash, in the press release. "We hope to raise awareness of this critical issue and get our customers involved by inviting them to help us provide 1.5 million meals through Feeding America."

Check out the full terms of promotion on the DoorDash website. According to the terms, this deal isn't valid for the purchases of alcohol, and all deliveries are subject to availability. It's also important to note that it's a non-transferable promo.

If you're totally on board to support the important cause of solving food hunger, then get right to placing your order on DoorDash. You can pick from more than 310,000 stores on the DoorDash platform. Hop on over to the DoorDash website, where you can enter your delivery address to see which restaurants are near you, or download the DoorDash app, which is available for Apple and Android users. Some examples of big name restaurant chains that are available for delivery on DoorDash include Chipotle, The Cheesecake Factory, Wingstop, and Chick-fil-A!

If you love also love a good froyo, you'll also want to know that DoorDash just launched a partnership with Yogurtland on Sept. 16. That means you'll be able to customize your frozen yogurt, ice cream, and Drinkable Creation treats right from the comfort of your home or office and then get it delivered to your door. To kick off the chilly celebration, customers will get $0 delivery fees on Yogurtland orders using Doordash from Sept. 20 through Sept. 22. There's no promo code necessary, so just order using the DoorDash website or app. "We are excited to offer delivery for our guests when the craving for a cold creamy sorbet, lite ice cream or frozen yogurt hits them, no matter where they are. We want to make it easier for our guests to have access to our services and we are thrilled to partner with DoorDash to meet these needs," said Jacob Dubin, strategic brand manager for Yogurtland in QSR Magazine.

Fall is truly the season of giving, so spread the kindness and get right to ordering some delicious food with DoorDash.