Jan. 22, 2019, marked a notable day for one of the most famous couples in the country: the anniversary of President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania. Although the day marked their 14th year together as a married couple, as of early evening Trump has not as yet made any mentions about it on his favorite public platform. In fact, Trump's tweets on his wedding anniversary with Melania missed something big — namely, Melania herself. For those of you following along at home, here's everything Trump tweeted about on his wedding anniversary, instead of Melania.

As a refresher, the two were married on Jan. 22, 2005, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. For what it's worth, it doesn't appear that Melania posted anything on Twitter about their anniversary either. Neither has the White House or the four eldest Trump children, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, all of whom are children by Trump's first two wives. Barron, 12, the only child of Trump and Melania's marriage, does not have a public social media presence. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the president's tweets that day and the absence of a tweet for the first lady, but did not immediately hear back.

Which is not to say that the president has been inactive on social media. Trump began his anniversary on Tuesday by tweeting about Nick Sandmann, the student wearing the red MAGA hat whose filmed confrontation with a Native American elder at the March For Life on Jan. 18 went viral. At the hour that most people would be starting their days, Trump tweeted at 7:32 a.m. ET: "Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be."

Not more than three minutes later, Trump quoted one of his favorite news programs, blaming the ongoing government shutdown on Democrats.

Some 13 minutes after the last tweet, the president continued with his now weeks-long rant about the need for a border wall with Mexico. Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in funding for the wall has become the chief reason for a stalemate between the two parties in negotiations to fund and reopen the federal government, which is now the longest in modern U.S. history.

Another 22 minutes went by without a peep before Trump laid in on the FBI investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia, being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Again, the president cited Fox News' Judge Napolitano.

After another 10 minutes, Trump touted his popularity ratings, sharing a recent poll that showed his favorability had increased among Latinos. (It's worth noting that the NPR/Marist poll last week also showed Trump's net favorability had fallen 7 percentage points overall, including 10 points among Republicans and 18 among suburban men.)

After a 1 hour and 23-minute break, Trump was back on Twitter, again hammering on the border wall.

Trump waited 12 minutes before getting on with his tweeting, the next time digging into the "Fake News Media" and its commentary on his attendance of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

For good measure, he followed up just one minute later with a tweet touting the United States' economic strength.

But he really couldn't let go of that Fake News things, apparently, and 27 minutes later was back tweeting about the media and its ills.

Returning to an earlier topic of the day, Trump tore into the infamous Steele dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed in January 2017. (This was 25 minutes after the last tweet.)

Lastly, tagging the Fox News handle, the president once more blasted the Russia probe and "Crooked Hillary" after a brief 15-minute reprieve.

Later in the evening, the president did send out a congratulatory tweet — to Mariano Rivera, for making it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. I mean, I guess that's nice?

Trump wrapped up the night with a tweet about energy production that tagged conservative commentator Tucker Carlson of Fox News.

The one thing, seemingly, that didn't make it into Trump's feed all day? His wife Melania or their anniversary. Then again, it might mean nothing. A Twitter search shows that last year, Trump didn't tweet anything on their 2018 anniversary, either, so maybe wishing anniversaries publicly isn't their jam (and it's understandable if they want to keep things private). In any case, in the absence of that, feel free to wish a happy anniversary to the first couple. It'd be a nice move.