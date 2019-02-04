You might not believe it, but there's something arguably more entertaining than the 2019 Super Bowl: The interview President Trump gave ahead of the game. During his Feb. 3 chat with Margaret Brennan of CBS News' Face the Nation, the commander-in-chief discussed the infamous Mueller report, and didn't shy away from letting us know how he feels. Just take a look at Donald Trump's Super Bowl 2019 interview and see for yourself.

The interview touched on a number of topics, including the government shutdown, foreign relations with Venezuela, and of course, football. But it also touched on something closer to home: namely, the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia. During the interview, Brennan asked Trump whether he would have a problem with FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report being publicly released. Even though this investigation has been going on for months, rumor as it that Mueller might release his report in the very near future. In response, Trump called the investigation a "total witch hunt" (again), but didn't take a stand on whether the report should be publicly released. Instead, he stated that the report being released is up to the acting attorney general and he has no clue what the report would say.

"That's totally up to to the attorney general," Trump said. "I don't know. It depends. I have no idea what it's going to say."

He continued,

So far this thing's been a total witch hunt. And it doesn't implicate me in any way. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing. Doesn't implicate me in any way, but I think it's a disgrace.

Face the Nation on YouTube

While Mueller is obligated to give the attorney general a final report at the end of his investigation, it's up to the attorney general whether to make that public or no.

Get ready, because Trump will take the spotlight again on Feb. 5 for the 2019 State of the Union, where he'll share his agenda for his third year as president, and it will likely be just as dramatic. This year, the State of the Union has been engulfed in drama thanks to the partial government shutdown, precipitated by a fight over border security, which lasted for more than a month. After the president refused to reopen the government unless he was given $5.7 billion for a border wall with Mexico (a demand which Democrats refused, only offering $1.3 billion for border fencing and barriers), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled the plug on the State of the Union, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Instead, she told the president via letter that she would not authorize the address until the shutdown was over due to the heightened security demands and burden on unpaid workers. On Jan. 25, however, Trump announced that a deal had been reached to keep the government open until Feb. 15, giving him and Congress some time to negotiate on border security (and to hold the State of the Union with an open government). And on Jan. 28, Pelosi invited him back to host the annual event, per The New York Times.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Considering that as of Feb. 4 the Senate and the House have yet to reach an agreement on border security to avert another government shutdown, it seems pretty likely that the president might share some fiery comments toward Democrats about it. He might also open up about his reported plans to declare a national emergency, which would allow him to pull funds from the Department of Defense and other sources to finance the wall. The White House did not return Elite Daily's requests for comment on the rumored plans. Although it's unclear whether he'll declare a national emergency, he appeared to hint towards it on Jan. 25, telling reporters he will "use the powers afforded to [him] under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency."

Clearly, the drama is just getting started, so keep those phones close. You're going to want to watch this next appearance, too.