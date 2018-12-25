Some learn that Santa isn't real at a young age. Some (probably) just found out with that sentence. And others still don't know. Though every child and family is different, the president seems to have his opinions about when children should stop believing in Santa. On Monday, Dec. 24, President Trump all but suggested that children should know the truth about Mr. Claus by the age of 7, which prompted a flood of opinions in the Twitterverse. But they're not all striking one tone. In fact, the tweets about Donald Trump's NORAD call questioning a kid's belief in Santa are mostly conflicted.

Seated in the White House next to his wife, first lady Melania Trump, the President fielded calls to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a program that helps children looking for Santa. After a 7-year-old child called in, Trump reportedly got right into it, saying, "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?" The child's responses couldn't be heard, but shortly after his comment, Trump added, "You just enjoy yourself." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment on the matter, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Was he wrong for almost blowing Santa's cover and shaking up Christmas as the young caller knows it? Or was he spot-on for drawing attention to the subject? People are all over Twitter going in about it, from rebuking his comments to praising them.

One person claimed the moment was the "best."

While another claimed that he ruined the kid's Christmas.

"I hate to say it but I totally agree," another person retorted. "I urge parents to be truthful about who is making the sacrifice. It is not as harmless as u think."

OK, so Trump might be hard-line on the whole Santa thing. But he at least carries some Christmas traditions — like, say, sending out holiday paraphernalia. His 2018 Christmas card, for example, was designed with a green color scheme, mixed with gold accents and a traditional font. The inside also included a warm holiday wish from himself, Melania and their pre-teen son, Barron.

And his Christmas portrait was along the same festive lines. Dressed in a tuxedo alongside Melania, who was dressed in a sparkly white gown, Trump posed in front of rows of glowing Christmas trees.

The decorations in the White House are even above and beyond. This year's theme is "American Treasures," which, per a press release from the first lady, is intended to "[honor] the heart and spirit of the American people." The decorations range from pencil wreaths designed with Melania's "Be Best" logo from her anti-bullying initiative to bright-colored trinkets to all-red Christmas trees (although the latter definitely caught some criticism).

So he might've had a moment of landing his views on Santa as topic of debate, but he's shown his holiday spirit on a few other occasions. So that's at least something, right?

...Guys?