A day after a shooting at a high school in South Florida claimed the lives of over a dozen students and teachers, President Donald Trump delivered an address on the school shooting that kept focus on consoling families and the subject of mental health, but didn't mention gun control.

"Each person, who was stolen from us yesterday, had a full life ahead of them, a life filled with wondrous beauty and unlimited potential and promise," the president said at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 15. "Each one had dreams to pursue, love to give and talents to share with the world. And each one had a family to whom they meant everything in the world."

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is alleged to have been committed by a 19-year-old gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle. The attack on the school's three-story building resulted in the death of at least 17 people, a group comprised of teachers and students. The shooting also resulted in the injury of 15 others, according to The Miami Herald.

The alleged gunman was a student who had been expelled at the South Florida high school. Along with an AR-15 rifle — the same firearm used to commit the 2012 attack on Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School, per CNN — the 19-year-old South Florida suspect is alleged to have entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School donning a gas mask and equipped with smoke bombs, The Miami Herald reported. He has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

Trump's press conference on Thursday comes after the president opted not to publicly comment on the South Florida shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, despite the advice of White House aides, The New York Times Maggie Haberman said.

According to CNN White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny, Thursday marked the fourth time that President Trump delivered a press conference after a major shooting. His presidency began a little under a year and one months before Wednesday's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

