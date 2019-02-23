The 2019 awards season will come to an end with the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, but one satirical awards institution, the Razzies, just announced its 2019 winners (if you can call them that) on Friday, Feb. 22. Surprisingly, the current POTUS was announced as a recipient of two mock awards, which are generally reserved for people who make what the show deems as bad contributions to cinema and the film industry each year. Donald Trump's 2019 Razzie Awards include wins in two not-so-prestigious categories that may have you cracking up and crying at the same time because it's all #TooReal.

In case you've never heard of the Golden Raspberry Awards, also called the Razzies, the mock award presentation "honors" the worst films of the year for "failure in cinematic achievements," per the Razzies website. The 39th Golden Raspberry Awards went to actors in a handful of seriously questionable movies, but the POTUS may have received awards for some of the most low-quality "performances" in the history of the Razzies — and perhaps the history of cinema.

Trump won awards for Worst Actor in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 and Worst Screen Combo for "Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness" in the same movies, per Mashable. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on President Trump's Razzie wins, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Death of a Nation, an apparent riff on Birth of a Nation, is an actual film directed and written by conservative filmmaker and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza. The pro-Trump film's website describes the documentary as an "examination of fascism and white supremacy" and asks the somewhat confusing question, 'Can Trump—and we—come together and save America?'"

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fahrenheit 11/9 is a film by Michael Moore, per IMDB, who is on the opposite end of the political spectrum from D'Souza. The film examines the Trump presidency, gun violence, and grassroots democratic movements. Moore also directed Fahrenheit 9/11, the popular 2004 documentary about the Bush presidency.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Overall, people on Twitter reacted positively to the joke awards given to Trump and seem to agree that the president was the most deserving candidate in his categories which also included Johnny Depp for Sherlock Gnomes, Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson, John Travolta for Gotti, and Bruce Willis for Death Wish.

This isn't Trump's first Razzie rodeo. As John Oliver noted in a Last Week Tonight With John Oliver episode back in November 2018, Trump actually won a Razzie in 1991 for his supporting role in the film Ghosts Can't Do It, which starred Bo Derek and Anthony Quinn, per IMDB. Trump is the second president in the history of the United States who can claim he's won any amount of Razzies — the first was George W. Bush who won the same two Razzies as Trump back in 2005.

Trump isn't the only familiar White House name to receive or be nominated for the award. Kellyanne Conway won the 2019 Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress for Fahrenheit 11/9, a role First Lady Melania Trump was also nominated for. Trump's award puts him in the same ranks as famous Razzie winners Marlon Brando, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Eddie Redmayne.

At the time of publication, Trump hadn't tweeted any thoughts about his Razzie wins, but I'd keep an eye out for a comment from the three-time winner.