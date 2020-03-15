Childish Gambino fans, get ready to add some new bangers to your playlists. On Sunday, March 15, Donald Glover dropped a brand new album, which includes a few of his previously released songs as well as several big cameos from his fellow musicians. Donald Glover and Ariana Grande’s surprise song in particular has Twitter so hyped over the collaboration, because the track is so good.

Fans might remember that Glover, who goes by the moniker Childish Gambino for his musical projects, last released a full-length album in 2016. However, since the drop of Awaken, My Love!, Glover has been busy putting out new music, including his 2018 single "This Is America," which picked up both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Under his Childish Gambino label, he last teamed up with Beyoncé and Jay-Z for the track "Mood 4 Eva" for the Lion King: The Gift companion album in 2019.

So, when the "Summertime Magic" hitmaker dropped a surprise LP on Sunday evening featuring 12 tracks, fans naturally were pretty pumped. Some of the songs were familiar, including his "Feels Like Summer" track that he released in 2018, his track "Algorythm" from his This Is America Tour, and the song "Warlords" that Glover first performed during his Coachella set last year. However, listeners were also treated to some brand new material, including collaborations with 21 Savage, SZA, and Ariana Grande. Considering that the latter last teamed up with Glover for the 2014 track "Break Your Heart Right Back," Twitter is buzzing about the yet-unnamed project.

The song, which is part of a continuous loop currently playing on the website donaldgloverpresents.com, is rumored to be called "Time," but no separate tracks are listed and Glover has yet to officially confirm the titles for any of the new tracks.

In addition to the stream, Glover also appeared to share some options for the album's artwork on the website as well as places where fans can leave their comments.

Unfortunately, Glover's latest project isn't available on any streaming services at the moment and is only available to listen on a loop on his website. However, judging from how excited fans are about the new LP, I wouldn't be surprised if all his new tracks — including his brand new song with Grande — come to your listening service of choice in the coming days.