Now that temperatures are dropping and we're all buckling up for colder months ahead, the wanderlust is hitting hard and I've been spending all of my free time browsing flights to tropical destinations and daydreaming about relaxing on a warm beach with a fruity cocktail in hand. So, when I saw Dollar Flight Club's Oct. 14 deals to Thailand in my inbox, it's safe to say that the email couldn't come a moment too soon. Right now, flights are a whopping 50% off normal fares to the bucket list destination from a number of different cities, making it the perfect time to make moves on booking that getaway you've been dreaming about.

Personally, Thailand has always been one of my bucket list trips that I've had to constantly pass up over the years simply due to the fact that it can get pretty expensive to fly to Asia depending on where you live in the United States. However, it's easy to see why it's one of the most covetable vacation spots out there. Not only is the country a culinary hot spot with award-winning restaurants and a vibrant street food scene, but you can expect pristine beaches, a bumping city life, plenty of culture, stunning historical buildings and monuments, and oh yeah, pretty incredible weather year-round. So, it's not surprising that it's a country many people have near the very top of their bucket lists.

Stocksy/Jovo Jovanovic

Considering that I've always put a hold on my Thailand travel plans due to the oftentimes exorbitant cost of airfare, I was happy when I saw a Monday, Oct. 14 email from Dollar Flight Club letting me know that flights are currently over 50% off the normal round-trip ticket prices (which tend to be about $1,000, per DFC, but can vary depending on where you're flying out from) from China Southern Airlines. Per the email, the best dates seem to be anywhere from October 2019 to April 2020, so you have a pretty big window of time to play with.

Stocksy/Lumina

According to the Oct. 14 email, the cheapest fares seemed to originate from Vancouver, which isn't that surprising considering the western city's proximity to Asia. Between Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 this year, you can score a $424 round-trip flight to Bangkok. However, flights from New York's JFK airport to Bangkok are pretty cheap, too, and will only set you back $516 from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28. Other deals include $535 flights from San Jose from March 3 through March 10; $541 tickets from Chicago on March 4 through March 10; and $731 flights from Houston from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10. Again, these ticket prices are all accurate at the time of publication, but they're going quickly, and fares are likely to go up.

According to the Dollar Flight Club email, you'll be wise to take advantage of these flight deals in the next 24 hours or risk losing out, so I'd text your go-to travel companion and start coordinating that dream Thai getaway you've been talking about forever.