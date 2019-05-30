I don't know about you, but I've been in a major rut for the last few weeks. Don't get me wrong — New York City is a really phenomenal place to live (especially in the summer), but my wanderlust has legitimately been off the charts lately. And even though my travel bug is ruthless at the moment, my bank account isn't prepared for an incredibly pricey excursion right now. However, that is precisely why I'm thrilled to hear that Dollar Flight Club's May 30 deals to Norway will save me over $400 on a roundtrip flight. My credit card is too ready.

Between Oslo's colorful streets, gorgeous landscapes, and, of course, Akershus Castle, going to Norway has always been a dream of mine since I was little. So you could probably imagine how happy I am that popular airfare deal subscription service Dollar Flight Club (DFC) is offering stellar deals on May 30 on trips to Norway leaving between August 2019 and March 2020. According to DFC, standard round-trip airfare from the U.S. can often cost you up to $850. But, if you decide to book during the qualifying dates above, you could save up to $568. And if you ask me, that is a major steal.

Like I said before, according to DFC, the best dates to travel are between August 2019 and March 2020. Prices are subject to change (and likely to rise) as more time passes, so I strongly suggest booking one of the following flights ASAP.

Obviously, flights to Europe from the East Coast usually tend to be cheaper than flights departing from other U.S. locations, because it's only a hop, skip, and a jump across the pond (er, the Atlantic Ocean). If you're flying out of New York City, for example, you'll be happy to know that flights from John F. Kennedy airport in New York City will cost you as low as $334, flights from Newark, New Jersey, will cost you as low as $344, and from LaGuardia Airport in New York City will only cost you around $351 (at least, at the time of publishing this article). Flights leaving from airports south of the Big Apple are pretty cheap right now, too — you can get a ticket flying out of Orlando, Florida, for only a little bit more cash, at around $394.

Like I said, the farther west you go, airfare will cost a little more. Flights departing from Oakland, California, are going for around $510, for example, flights from Los Angeles' LAX will cost you about $396, and trips from Chicago's O' Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, are going for around $541. (Again, at time of publication.) All things considered, those definitely aren't bad.

As of 2017, Norway was deemed the happiest country in the world. So, if you're looking for a little peace of mind, Norway is definitely a solid pick for a getaway. And whether you decide to explore Oslo the whole time or if you'd rather travel out to the countryside for some beautiful scenery, there's no doubt in my mind that you'll have a freaking blast. Just don't forget your jacket — it definitely gets pretty cold there.