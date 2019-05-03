I don't know about you, but I always get the urge to plan a beach vacay when the weather gets warm. If you do, too, then you might want to consider Dollar Flight Club's May 3 deals to Portugal (yes, Portugal). Sure, flights to Europe aren't typically "cheap," but Dollar Flight Club recently unveiled discounted plane tickets that'll help you save over $400 on your round trip to Ponta Delgada. With that being said, get your calendars out and call your friends; a sunny European getaway is calling your name.

According to a daily email from Dollar Flight Club (DFC), the cheapest round-trip plane tickets to Ponta Delgada — a Portuguese city on São Miguel Island — started at $483 from Toronto, Ontario (it's gone up since then, but I'll get to that soon). Believe it or not, $483 is a huge discount when it comes to round-trip flights to Portugal. Per Dollar Flight Club, the average trip to Ponta Delgada costs $975. With that being said, you'd be saving over $400 by booking your trip ASAP.

As I previously mentioned, that initial price of $483 has already gone up — and it'll continue to rise within the next 24 hours. Luckily, you can still score discounted round-trip flights to Portugal.

In fact, Dollar Flight Club pointed out two flight options that you can choose from: one from Boston, Massachusetts (BOS), and one from Toronto, Ontario (YYZ). At the time of publication, a round-trip flight from Boston to Ponta Delgada is $539. However, that price will increase within the next 24 hours — so start planning your vacay.

As I previously mentioned, the round-trip flight from Toronto has increased since Dollar Flight Club released its initial email about the deal. At the time of publication, a round trip flight from Toronto to Ponta Delgada is $499. Similar to the other deal, this price will increase quickly. With that being said, it'd probably be best to book your flights now and plan your trip later (if you're totally sure that you want to go to Portugal, that is).

Thankfully, the booking process is super simple. Once you've decided on particular flights, go ahead and solidify your trip using your favorite booking sites, like Google Flights. By keeping an eye on the website, you'll be able to see when the flight prices increase.

If you're not sure when you should book your trip, Dollar Flight Club can help. According to the company, the "best" travel dates for a trip to Ponta Delgada are between August 2019 and March 2020. If you're OK with that, mark your calendars and request some time off of work for your next major beach vacation.

If you can't make this discounted trip to Portugal work, don't fret. There are tons of cheap flights where these came from, and you can find out about them by signing up for Dollar Flight Club. When you register, the company will notify you via email about cheap tickets daily. It's the perfect tool for anyone who's trying to plan an affordable future vacay.

Safe travels!