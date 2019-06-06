I know summer doesn't technically start until June 21, but it feels like the season is already in full swing. If you're already feeling the tropical vibes, too, then you might be dreaming about a trip to Caribbean. Thanks to Dollar Flight Club's June 6 deals to the Cayman Islands, your dream could easily become a reality. The wanderlust-inducing company, which provides its users with cheap flight alerts on the reg, recently found discounted round trips to Grand Cayman (and I mean super discounted). However, they'll go up in price within 24 hours — so it's best to act fast if you're planning a vacay.

In case you're wondering, a round-trip flight to the Cayman Islands is pretty dang expensive. According to a June 6 email from Dollar Flight Club announcing the special, a standard round trip to Grand Cayman costs around $725. However, thanks to the flight deals that the company found, you'll be able to save over $300 on your tickets. (That's a huge discount, y'all.)

If you decide to take advantage of the sale, you'll can spend that extra money on other things... like cute swimsuits for the beaches that you'll totally be lounging on.

If you're sold on the idea of vacationing in the Cayman Islands, you're probably wondering where the discounts are available. Thankfully, there are tons of discounted flights that are headed to the capital of George Town in the Cayman Islands, and each has a different origin location. For instance, a round trip from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania costs $379, and a round trip from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania costs $381. If you're traveling from Kansas City, you can score a round trip for $391 — and if you're flying from Columbus, Ohio, you can get a round trip for $498. Just keep in mind that those prices are accurate at the time of publication, but they'll increase throughout the next 24 hours.

Other discounted round-trip flights to the Cayman Islands that DFC mentioned in its email include origins like Rochester, New York; Windsor Locks, Connecticut; Baltimore, Maryland; Providence, Rhode Island; Detroit, Michigan, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Again, these flights are discounted at the time of publication — but they'll increase rapidly, so get 'em while you can.

Once you pull the trigger on a cheap flight, you can start planning for all the beach fun you'll have on your vacay. With attractions like Seven Mile Beach and Stingray City, you'll have plenty of opportunities to soak up the sun.

If you still need more time to decide, you can scan for flights to the Cayman Islands using sites like Google Flights, Skyscanner, Momondo, and more. While you're looking through them, keep in mind that JetBlue and American Airlines are the airlines that are currently offering the discounted plane tickets to Grand Cayman, per Dollar Flight Club.

There's one more thing that you should know about before booking your Caribbean trip, and it involves travel dates. According to Dollar Flight Club, the best time for travel is between June 2019 and April 2020. With that being said, take a look at your calendar and see which dates would be best for your Grand Cayman getaway.

Those of you who want to be updated on more discounted flights in the future can sign up for Dollar Flight Club. If you register, the company will notify you about cheap plane tickets while they're available so you can take vacations without breaking the bank.