While Lyon might not be as much of a tourist destination as the City of Lights, France's so-called "Second City" is a foodie's paradise in its own right and features many of the same historical and cultural elements that you can find in Paris. If you're itching to try the road less traveled and see a more under-the-radar city in France, Dollar Flight Club's July 17 deals to Lyon can potentially save you over 50% off the cost of your round-trip ticket. Here's how to visit the country's gastronomic capital on the cheap this fall and winter, because you're not going to want to miss out on this deal.

If you're like me and always keeping an eye out for deals on airfare, chances are that you need Dollar Flight Club in your life. It's no secret that airfare to Europe can be prohibitively expensive. But, as much as we all want to save as much money as possible on travel to and from a destination, who really has time to comb through numerous sites and airlines to make sure you're getting the best deal somewhere? That's where Dollar Flight Club comes in to do all the hard work for you by aggregating a list of sale fares to in-demand locations and sending them straight to your inbox. Once you open up their email, you'll learn how much you could be saving on a round-trip ticket, when's the best to travel, and how long you have to pull the trigger on purchasing your airfare before prices go back up to normal.

As someone who makes food a big part of her travels, I was stoked when I opened up the Dollar Flight Club email on July 17 and learned that round-trip tickets to Lyon, aka the foodie capital of France, are currently starting at just $466 compared to the normal airfare of just under $1,000, per the DFC email. That's some huge savings that you can use to pad your bank account for additional travel expenses or just put away for a rainy day.

While round-trip tickets appear to be the lowest leaving from JFK in December using EasyJet and Norwegian Air International, I also saw $486 tickets from New York's LaGuardia airport, $512 tickets from Los Angeles, $532 tickets from Fort Lauderdale, $573 tickets from Denver, $582 tickets from Chicago, and more from several prominent U.S. cities. For these flights, it looks like travelers can mainly expect to travel in the fall or early 2020 with Air Canada.

Be sure to note all fares are accurate as of publication, but are likely to go up quickly, even within the next 24 hours.

If Lyon isn't currently on your bucket list, I'd suggest that any serious foodie or wino should add it ASAP. Not only is Lyon hailed as the gastronomy capital of France, but the capital city in the region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes also has a world-class wine scene, and plenty of history, as well as a close proximity to the French countryside and other towns. If you're in the mood to explore, I'd suggest renting a car and driving down to Cannes, Marseille, and Nice if you want to see some of the French Riviera or heading slightly north to check out Geneva, Switzerland.

According to their email, Dollar Flight Club specifies this deal will probably be gone pretty soon, so I'd talk things over with your travel companions and make moves on your booking as soon as possible.