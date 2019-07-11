Summer is definitely my jam — I love taking trips to the beach, going on camping trips, and taking long hikes. So, I'm always disappointed once New York City temperatures start dipping around mid-September. But if you're looking to plan a warm weather getaway this fall, doing so is entirely possible (and affordable!). Dollar Flight Club's July 11 deals to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands could save you around $300 on your next vacation, so you can enjoy one last warm weather escape. I'm basically packing my bags as we speak.

While the U.S. Virgin Islands are just a hop, skip, and a jump from the United States mainland, they have a lot to offer. From bright blue oceans to sandy beaches to world renowned art galleries, it's never a boring time trekking through the bountiful U.S. territories. And if a vacation like this sounds up your alley, Dollar Flight Club's July 11 airfare deals to St. Thomas will be worth your while.

According to the DFC email, standard round-trip airfare from the U.S. mainland usually averages out to about $675. But, those who book a trip on July 11, leaving between August 2019 and April 2020, could save up to $376. So, if you aren't much of a math whiz, you'd end up paying about half the price you normally would. And that really isn't too shabby, if you ask me.

These flights are major steals, but they won't stick around for too long. The airfare listed below is accurate as of publication, but will likely skyrocket over the course of the next 24 hours. Prices will also vary by date, time, and location.

As of publication on July 11, for example, round-trip flights from the Midwest are dirt cheap. Flights from Cincinnati, Ohio, for example, are as low as $409. You can also fly out of Cleveland, Ohio for $299.

Flights from further south are quite affordable as well. You can find flights departing from Baltimore, Maryland for only $342, and from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for around $341.

Those departing from New York State have a number of departure options. Flights from Buffalo, New York are going for $353 right now; departures out of New York, New York are $370, and flights leaving from Albany, New York are going for $377.

New Englanders have a couple of departure options as well. Flights from Hartford, Connecticut are $304, and those flying out of Providence, Rhode Island will only have to pay around $496.

If you aren't entirely sure what you want to do while you're exploring St. Thomas, the tiny island is a quick boat or ferry ride from St. John and Tortola, which are stellar day trips, according to the DFC email. St. Thomas is also well-regarded for its world renowned art galleries, the sandy beaches, and — of course — its electrifyingly blue water. Plus, if you enjoy camping, you can always tote along your camping gear and stay at Virgin Islands Campground. Sounds like an unforgettable trip to me.

If you haven't already booked your trip, I highly recommend doing so ASAP. The end of summer always — well — kind of sucks, and this little fall getaway will keep the summer fun going. Safe travels!