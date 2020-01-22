With winter in full swing, it's time to book that sunny getaway that you've been dreaming of and put the January blues behind you. If sunbathing on the shores of the Mediterranean or enjoying some tapas sounds like the perfect way to do that, you'll definitely want to check out Dollar Flight Club's Jan. 22 deals to Spain. With round-trip flights to Madrid currently starting under $300, there's no time like the present to start practicing your Spanish and crafting that "OOO" email.

Wallet-savvy travelers might already be in the know about Dollar Flight Club, which is a great tool if you're trying to save some serious money on your travel plans. Experienced wanderers know that airfare can cost an arm and a leg, which is why Dollar Flight Club — which combs through different sites and airline deals for you before aggregating the best prices and delivering them straight to your inbox — can save you a lot of time, stress, and most importantly, money.

Dollar Flight Club's deal for Wednesday, Jan. 22 is a no-brainer if you've been dreaming about taking a detour to the Iberian Peninsula. Round-trip tickets to Spain's capital are starting at just $269, as compared to your standard fare of $800, meaning you could be saving about 65% on the cost of a regular ticket. Whether you decide to use the hundreds of dollars in savings towards the rest of your vacation expenses or you save it is up to you, but either way, it's a win-win situation.

Shutterstock

From the look of things, American Airlines, Iberia, and Air Europa are offering some of the most competitive pricing from February to May 2020 or from October to December 2020. One thing I'd keep in mind: These rock-bottom prices are accurate at the time of publication, but they will likely go up in the next 24 hours.

The cheapest tickets are unsurprisingly from the East Coast with $269 round-trip flights departing from Newark in early October. Meanwhile, flights from New York's JFK airport in mid-November will set you back just $278, and flights from Boston in November clock in at $303.

Over on the West Coast, you're looking at $370 tickets from Los Angeles in early May.

Shutterstock

Again, all of these prices are just a fraction of the airfare that you'd normally be paying to cross the pond and fly to Spain, so I'd check out the deals and make moves on your booking ASAP. The best part is that Madrid is just a hop and a skip away from other Spanish hotspots like Barcelona, Malaga, and Marbella, so you can count on making full use of your vacation time once you're over there.