Valentine's Day may be over, but you can still keep the romance going with a visit to the City of Love. Whether you're looking to indulge your love of food, wine, history, architecture, or culture, Paris has it all — and for a limited time, you can score round-trip tickets to France's capital for less than $350. Text your travel companion and get ready to start booking, because Dollar Flight Club’s Feb. 18 deals to Paris will save you over 60% off standard fares.

There are few landmarks quite as iconic as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Versailles. While fares to the capital of France usually clock in around $900, Dollar Flight Club combed the internet for the best deals and came back with ticket prices as low as $334. That's $566 less than what you'd normally pay, which is all the more reason to make that bucket list trip a reality this spring or fall. According to Dollar Flight Club, the cheapest travel dates fall between March and June as well as between September and December. So, you'll be getting Paris in the spring or the fall, and TBH, both sound equally lovely. Plus, France's capital city is just a hop and a skip from all of the other touristy spots the country has to offer, like wineries and historical landmarks. It's also close to other major European cities like London, which is just a train ride away.

Keep in mind that these prices are accurate at the time of publication, but they will go up within the next 24 hours.

The lowest price is a $334 round-trip ticket from Chicago to Paris in October. A March trip from Philadelphia is currently $349.

Over on the West Coast, travelers can fly out of San Francisco in March for just $353. Further south, California residents can fly out to Paris from San Jose in March for $441.

All these prices are all less than half of what you'd normally pay to visit one of Europe's most renowned historical and cultural cities, so send the link over to your travel companion, brush up on your French, and start making moves. Bon voyage!