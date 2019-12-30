The year might be almost over, but there's still a few months of winter ahead before spring finally comes around. Luckily, breaking up the monotony of the post-holiday slump is as easy as booking a trip to your dream location, and there are plenty of great promos to help you do so without cleaning out your bank account. For example, Dollar Flight Club's Dec. 30 deals to Switzerland include round-trip fares under $350, so get ready to start 2020 off on the right foot.

If you haven't used Dollar Flight Club before, here's the deal. The company basically does all the hard work for you by rounding up a list of deals to the hottest destinations and delivering them straight to your inbox. Typically, you'll be looking at sale prices that save you hundreds of dollars off the standard round-trip fares, meaning that it's likely you won't find a better rate and you'll want to book ASAP to guarantee your spot. If you're a skiing or snowboarding devotee and you've been waiting for the right time to make that bucket list trip to the Alps, or visiting one of Switzerland's other scenic areas sounds like the perfect holiday, you're in luck.

While flying to Switzerland will usually cost you around $850, DFC's round-trip flights to the nation's capital will help you save over 50% on your travels. Starting at just $342 through Norwegian Airlines, EasyJet, and other air carriers, I'd keep in mind that while all prices are accurate as of the time of publication, they're likely to go up in the next 24 hours.

Shutterstock

At the time of publication, the $396 round-trip tickets from Boston from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13, through Tap Air Portugal seemed to be the best price, although residents of the Big Apple can pay just a little more with $342 tickets from New York’s JFK Airport from March 1 through March 10. Flying out of New Jersey's Newark Airport, while still a good deal, is a little more expensive. It'll cost you $436 to fly out to Switzerland from Sept. 21 through Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, if you live in Florida and are looking for a true wintertime experience in the coming weeks, I'd recommend checking out the $368 fares from Jan. 21 through Jan. 28, out of Miami.

The best part about flying into Geneva is that it's just a hop and a skip away from all the other great destinations in Switzerland, so you know you'll have plenty to explore during your visit. Again, these ticket prices are quickly going back up, so I'd grab your travel companion and make moves on your booking to take advantage of these low fares before they're gone.