Aside from staying hydrated, journaling more, and swearing a little less (LOL), one of my top New Year's resolutions for 2019 is to travel to new places. And thus far, I've been doing a pretty stellar job of doing so. However, I'm always looking for new (and also relatively cheap!) travel opportunities, so Dollar Flight Club's April 18 deals to Paris are looking pretty sweet right about now. My wallet is telling me "heck no," but my heart is telling me "heck yes!"

If you aren't already a little familiar with Dollar Flight Club, it's a super useful resource that assists any frugal traveler who is looking to jet set on a somewhat strict budget. Basically, it's an online company that sends out emails with major discounted airfare on a daily basis, leaving from any airport near you. You'll end up finding flights to some of the most popular destinations around the world. Past deals have included flights to Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Need I say more?

Luckily, the April 18 deals are prefect for anyone looking to head on a bit of a European getaway. Paris, France. While "standard flights" to the monumental European city, usually go for about $900, according to the DFC email, these deals will save you about $583 — that is — if you're leaving from one of the two departure cities listed.

The lucky two departure cities that are boasting cheap flights to Paris, France include those leaving from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which are going for a low price of $399, and flight taking off from Newark, New Jersey, which are going for a low price of $319. The best dates to fly are between September 2019 and February 2020, according to the website, so make sure to check out the deals out for yourself. Also keep in mind that these round-trip fares to Paris are all accurate as of publication, however, and they will likely go up within 24 hours. Bottom line: Book your flights as soon as you possibly can.

Don't get me wrong — there is a lot to do in France's largest city. But once you get there, it's pretty easy to see most of Paris in a few days. If you're in the mood to see some sights, take a walking tour, hop on a tour bus, or maybe stroll along Avenue des Champs-Élysées to window shop. If you're looking to dabble in some culture, head to the Louvre, or maybe snack on a baguette and some wine with the Eiffel Tower as your scenic backdrop. It's a beautiful city and there's a lot to do, but if taking off a good chunk of PTO is hard for you, it's definitely worth trekking there for just a few days, if you can.

In just a few months, you could be cruising down the Seine, eating authentic macarons, or gawking at the Mona Lisa. Oh, and if you end up getting on this glorious deal, please send me a postcard... and maybe a baguette as well.