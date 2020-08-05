Samsung unveiled new gadgets for fans during its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Among the highly-anticipated devices are the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds Live. If you're looking to upgrade your phone and headphones, you might be wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with Galaxy Buds. Here's what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, Aug. 5 streamed live from South Korea without an audience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you tuned in and now want to upgrade to the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, you'll also get a little extra something depending on when you order. The new phones don't go on sale until Friday, Aug. 21, but there is incentive to put in a pre-order. According to the Aug. 5 press release from Samsung, the new Galaxy Buds Live don't come with the new phones (you'll get the regular wired headphones in the phone box), but you can get some money toward a Samsung purchase, when you pre-order a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra between Thursday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 20. If you pre-order within that timeframe, you'll you'll get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20 and $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

You can use the credit toward a pair of the new Galaxy Buds Live when you shop on Samsung.com or on the Samsung app. The wireless earbuds have a new ergonomic design with two sizes of wingtips to choose from, which allows for comfortable fit, and the latest version of the Buds includes Active Noise Cancellation, which mutes lower frequency noise around you. Compared to the most recent Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Live have a bigger 12-millimeter speaker, as well as three microphones to help whoever you're talking to hear you more clearly. The Buds Live are available in three new colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White, and they go on sale for $169, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6.

Courtesy of Samsung

When it comes to the Note 20, you can pre-order as soon as Aug. 6, and the Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999.99, and is available in a 128GB model with three colors to choose from: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,299.99, and is available in 128GB and 512GB models with three colors to choose from: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

If you preorder before Aug. 20, you can use the credit you get from the deal toward buying Galaxy Buds Live, as well as other products such as Samsung TVs, tablets through Samung.com or the Shop Samsung app.

Since the Galaxy Buds Live cost $169, you'll only need to pay $69 if you use your $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20, or just $19 if you use your $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The pre-order deal ends on Thursday, Aug. 20, so you'll want to act fast to score your new wireless earbuds on the cheap.