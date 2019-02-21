Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been gearing up for the return of their favorite superheroes in this summer's Avengers: Endgame. But, the summer flick might end up serving as both a reunion of the comic book characters and a bittersweet goodbye for one. A recent Variety article reported that Gwenyth Paltrow isn't playing Pepper Potts anymore. With Paltrow out of the MCU, fans are left wondering what that means for the fate Pepper Potts and her romance with Tony Stark.

In her interview with Variety, Paltrow said:

I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with [‘Iron Man’ director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to fans.

Based on Paltrow's comments, it sounds like she just feels like she's outgrown Pepper Potts at this point in her career. She's been busy running her lifestyle brand Goop for the last decade, so she certainly has other things to work on besides saving the world with Iron Man. But, it's nice to hear that she did have such a good experience making the Marvel movies. In fact, even though she's retiring, Paltrow did say that she'd be willing to return to the MCU if Pepper Potts is needed. She said, “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

The last time fans saw Pepper Potts was in last year's Avengers: Infinity War. She called Tony Stark while he was up in outer space and begged him to come back to Earth. That storyline was left open-ended, but the news that Paltrow is leaving the MCU is giving some fans hope that it means that Pepper and Tony both retire from fighting crime to live happily ever after together.

While some fans are hopeful that Tony and Pepper get a happy ending, others are a little more pessimistic about the news that Paltrow is leaving Marvel. They're thinking that Paltrow leaving means that Pepper is given a more tragic ending.

But, of course, the Pepper Potts stans will be there to defend her should anything bad happen to her.

In the meantime, Paltrow talked to Variety about the possibility of more Marvel movies following in Black Panther's footsteps and gaining award nominations. She said:

So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right? I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.

Paltrow won a Best Lead Actress Oscar for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love. So, there's always a chance that she could earn her second Academy Award for a heartfelt Pepper Potts sendoff. Fans will just have to wait and see what kind of final Pepper Potts performance Paltrow gives when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26, 2019.