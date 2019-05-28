Lately, it seems like rideshare apps have been adding more and more features to ensure safety for both passengers and drivers. That includes Lyft, which recently announced a handful of new safety features that'll help you feel secure during your upcoming rides. With that being said, you no longer have to ask yourself, "Does Lyft have a safety feature?" The answer is yes, and there are more than one in the works, including an "emergency assistance button" that'll call 911 for you. To learn more about Lyft's new safety add-ons, buckle up and read on.

Lyft initially announced its new safety features in a blog post from May 21, 2019, which carefully maps out each upcoming perk. Since I already mentioned it, I'll start with the in-app 911 button. According to Lyft, an "emergency assistance button" for riders will be loading into Lyft users' apps "in the coming weeks," which means you should probably be seeing it soon. Apparently, a button like this already became available for Lyft drivers in 2018, and can now be accessed through the Lyft Driver app. But if you're a rider (and not a driver), keep your eyes open for the button within your Lyft app.

I hope you never have to use it, but it's always good to know about.

A 911 button isn't the only new feature that Lyft announced in May. According to the company, another new perk will expand your driver's license plate information in your phone app so it's easier to see after ordering a ride. That way, you won't have to squint at your screen while you're searching for your driver's credentials. Apparently, this feature has already started loading into riders' Lyft apps, but will become widely available "in the coming months."

Another safety feature that Lyft has up its sleeve is the "Mandatory Feedback" prompt. Moving forward, anyone who gives their Lyft driver a rating that's below four stars will have to tell the app why they did it. That anonymous information will then be relayed to the drivers to improve rider safety and satisfaction.

With that being said, it's obvious that Lyft is taking the proper steps toward safer and more enjoyable rides in the future. Mary Winfield, Lyft’s Head of Trust & Safety, talked about the new features in Lyft's May 21 blog post. She said, "Lyft is relentlessly focused on finding new ways to further strengthen safety measures on our platform. Today, we’re glad to continue building on our commitment to safety by making it easier to identify your Lyft ride, get help in an unsafe situation, and ensure everyone in our community is held to the same standards."

For more information and upcoming features in Lyft, check out the company's complete blog post about its safety efforts. If you've read through the upcoming perks and want to give Lyft a try, go ahead and download the app (it's available for both iPhone and Android users). If you're someone who already has it, sit tight while the company's new safety additions are added onto your phone.