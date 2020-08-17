Yes, there are, like, a million rumors that they're back together, but does Khloé Kardashian love Tristan Thompson? A new report makes it seem like she always has. And the feeling is apparently mutual. “They love coparenting and are in love with True,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Aug. 17. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Khloé and Tristan for comment on these claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

I'm not exactly shocked. The two pretty openly gushed about each other all over social media, even before the rumors they were back together. Like, for example, in July 2019, when someone on Instagram claimed wrote, "I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him" and Khloé responded with this:

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"

Or how about when Khloé won Best Reality Star for the second year in a row at the People's Choice Awards and Tristan posted pictures of her slaying the red carpet alongside the following mushy caption?

Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️

So, uh, yeah. It's not exactly hard for me to buy the idea that these two have been in love this whole time.

News of a reported romantic reunion between Khloé and Tristan first broke on Aug. 5 when a source apparently told Us Weekly that the two are back on and even considering having another kid. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly. In the same interview, the source also reportedly noted Tristan “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team" presumably to be closer to Khloé and True. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Khloé and Tristan for comment on these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Apparently it was quarantine that sparked this rumored reunion. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the same source reportedly told Us Weekly. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

For those of you who weren't Keeping Up circa 2019-2020, Tristan doesn't exactly have the best track record for being a good partner under "normal" circumstances. Their relationship, which the public first got wind of in 2016, was plagued by what felt like an endless stream of rumors Tristan was cheating. Finally, in Feb. 2019, they called it quits after it came out he reportedly cheated with Jordyn Woods, Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner's then-best friend.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily for Tristan, Khloé reportedly has faith he'll be better this time around. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Here's to hoping she's right.