This post contains spoilers for the This Is Us season finale. After months of teasing the Pearsons' future as a grim place where dreams went to die, the This Is Us Season 3 finale proved otherwise. While Rebecca is clearly nearing the end of her life, the rest of the family is actually more intact than past flash-forward scenes have suggested. The season's closing moments confirmed that Randall and Beth are still married and that the family has reconnected with their uncle Nicky. Most intriguingly, does Kevin get married on This Is Us? The Season 3 finale revealed that he has a son in the future, but is there another Mrs. Pearson in the picture?

Spending most of the season in a committed relationship with Beth's cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Kevin's (Justin Hartley) tendency to be unlucky in love seemed to have faded. While Zoe was initially reluctant to dive into a relationship, Kevin won her over. The two moved in together and visited Vietnam to learn more about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) experiences in the war there. But as Season 3 wound down, Kevin began sharing his ideal future with Zoe, easily picturing raising a family with her.

Zoe then revealed that her life plan never involved having children and never would. A slightly frazzled Kevin chose Zoe over the possibility of becoming a father, but in the finale episode, "Her," complications arose. After he smoothly handled a meltdown from Tess (Eris Baker) and spotted Zoe playing with Annie (Faithe Herman), he tried to convince Zoe that she may change her mind about kids.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It's never cool for a guy to try and twist what a woman believes, and while Kevin's intentions were earnest, Zoe was right to stick to her gut about not having kids. It was obvious to her that Kevin wanted to be a dad, and she confessed that she thought he chose wrongly in picking her over fatherhood. The two split up, and Kevin jetted off to L.A. to stay near Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) "indefinitely."

While it seemed that Kevin was down on his luck yet again, the flash-forward scenes fueled positive speculation about what may come next. He didn't appear in the future timeline, but the rest of the family were congregating in Kevin's huge house for their mysterious meeting. While an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) appeared to live there with him, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) welcomed Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Tess (Iantha Richardson) upon their arrival. Toby appeared soon after, saying that a now-teenage Jack was on his way presumably with Kate.

As Randall settled in, a blonde child walked by, glued to his phone. Randall teased him for not saying hello, prompting the little kid to say, "Hi, Uncle Randall."

Randall then asked where his dad was, and the boy replied, "He went to go get takeout. He realized we didn't have any food."

In case you were still gunning on the old theories about a long-lost Pearson sibling, Randall debunked them with his next answer, saying, "Classic Kevin."

NBC

So, Kevin's dream of having kids comes true, but who is the boy's mom?

Given that the child looks about 10 to 12 years old, we probably won't receive answers about him in the show's present day for another year or two. That's plenty of time for Kevin to meet someone new and fall in love or even run into someone from the past. Whatever happened to Olivia and Sloane from Season 1? What if Sophie's engagement to another man ends? This Is Us has yet to elaborate on Kevin's first marriage to nurse Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), and a young Kevin's flirtation with a hospital nurse in "Her" seemed prophetic of his relationship with Sophie. Is this a coincidence or a foreshadowing?

On the other hand, anyone can become a parent in a non-traditional way nowadays. Could Kevin adopt a child on his own? It's not impossible, but it would be satisfying to finally see Kevin in a relationship that works. Then again, maybe a father-son bond is the partnership that's meant to be the highlight of his life.

Here's hoping that the new season offers some clues about how Kevin reaches parenthood. Season 4 of This Is Us premieres this fall on NBC.