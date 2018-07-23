Uh oh, Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is making headlines and it’s not looking so good for Bieber’s new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, if you ask Beliebers. On July 20, Mallette removed references to Bieber from her Twitter bio and then liked a few negative tweets about quick engagements. You know, like the one her son recently made happen in the span of a few weeks? Naturally, fans are freaking out and they’re all asking themselves one simple question: Does Justin Bieber’s mom like Hailey Baldwin? And does she approve of her son's engagement to her?

So, here’s what tipped Bieber fans off about a possible situation in the family: first, Mallette removed this line from her Twitter bio, “Yes, Justin Bieber is my son. I have many other great qualities besides being his mom haha! No really.” That little blurb had been in Mallette’s bio forever and now that she’s removed it, fans are starting to think that maybe she and Bieber are at odds over something.

And that something, according to fans, is Bieber’s new engagement to Baldwin. The reason they believe this is because soon after removing references to Bieber in her Twitter bio, Mallette liked a tweet about The Bachelorette, and that tweet is all about fast engagements.

Elite Daily reached out to Bieber’s team for comment on this story, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In any case, here’s a look at the tweet that’s causing all this drama:

Um, let me just say that Mallette liking a tweet about The Bachelorette probably isn't any reason for alarm. The show has so many fans out there and its very nature is to make you question the importance and validity of all types of relationships. But that doesn’t mean Mallette is using Twitter to expose her true feelings about her son’s engagement. Perhaps she just really likes The Bachelorette?

Even so, fans are running wild with theories and opinions about what this kind of Twitter activity from Bieber’s mom could really mean.

Some fans are even calling Mallette out directly, which is a big no-no in most people’s books:

And others are naturally going to bat for her:

Now that all this is going down on Twitter, fans are pretty much having to agree to disagree on the whole situation. One sentiment that seems to be pervading the entire argument that Mallette disapproves of Bieber’s engagement is that fans don’t know the whole story. But really, how can they, since they have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes?

At least this fan is being level-headed about it:

This one, has some choice words for other fans, too:

Even Mallette herself has been tweeting some cryptic messages:

So, the jury’s still out on whether Mallette intended any shade towards Bieber and Baldwin's engagement by liking that tweet and removing references to her son in her Twitter bio. One thing is for certain though: Mallette and many of the Beliebers out there aren’t afraid to call out those who bring negativity to Bieber’s legacy.