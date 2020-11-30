Billie Eilish is one of the most famous teenagers in the world — and for good reason. At age 18, she's already released three EPs and a super successful studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, has sold out stadium concerts all over the world, and has won five Grammy awards. At the end of the day, though, Eilish is just like many teens who are just starting to make their way into adulthood and looking to explore some more permanent personal choices, like getting a tattoo or two. If you've been wondering: Does Billie Eilish have tattoos? She just got real about it, and her answer may surprise fans.

Eilish has always done things on her own time, in her own way, carving out a unique place in Hollywood. When it comes to her appearance, Eilish has always prided herself on not giving the general public a reason to talk about her body. “That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she explained for a Calvin Klein ad in May 2019. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath ... No one can say any of that because they don't know."

And when it comes to tattoos, it seems Eilish has a similar outlook on showing those off: People can't judge what they can't see. During a November 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish said she had big plans for a tattoo after she turned 18 and was legally allowed to get one without parental consent.

Almost exactly a year later, Eilish told Vanity Fair: “I did get a tattoo. But you won’t ever see it.”

Though fans are sure to be curious as to what Eilish got tattooed and where, her feelings on not needing to showcase the ink to the world is just another reason to love her and respect her hopes to keep some of the things in her life private.