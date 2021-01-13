The rest of the world has been clued in, but do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids know about the divorce rumors surrounding their parents' relationship? “The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 13. The source also reportedly noted that, since West bought a home in Wyoming in September of 2019, “their kids are very used to their dad living in another state.”

News of Kardashian and West's rumored divorce first broke on Jan. 5 when a source reportedly told Page Six that Kardashian had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and that a divorce was "imminent." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Kim and Kanye about their reported plans to divorce and did not hear back.)

That same day, multiple sources reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and West are prioritizing their children at this time. In fact, one of the sources reportedly cited the children as the main reason Kardashian has not yet filed. The source reportedly explained, "She knows what's best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible ... They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they're having aren't a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long."

Another source in the same Jan. 5 article reportedly echoed a similar message. "They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids," the second source reportedly explained. "There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that."

A third source reportedly added that the couple had tried marriage counseling. "They've been in it for several months but aren't making much headway. As a couple, it seems as the relationship has run its course," the source reportedly noted. "The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

Here's to hoping they're able to do whatever feels right for their family.