Dixie D'Amelio's latest single is here, and it's pretty personal. On Friday, Dec. 25, the musician and TikTok star celebrated Christmas by releasing her latest song, titled "Roommates." Later that day, she also released an accompanying music video in which she exorcised the negative voices in her head by writing words like "ANGRY" and "SAD" on a notepad. On Instagram, the singer wrote a lengthy caption explaining that it was co-written by Demi Lovato. The note also dug into the meaning behind Dixie D'Amelio's "Roommates" music video, revealing the lyrics and visuals were inspired by online backlash.

"Demi wrote this beautiful poem that was turned into a song, and I love it," the star wrote before turning to address her detractors.

"But some of you are going to hear it and complain that this is my third song attached to being sad or depressed," she continued, in reference to her past releases "Be Happy" and "One Whole Day." "Mental health is something I really struggle with everyday and music has become the best way for me to express this. I would love to continue talking to you guys about mental health awareness because it really is so important. I've struggled getting the courage to open up in the past, but I hope to get more comfortable."

D'Amelio then expanded on how her rise to Internet fame has exacerbated her mental health battles, something she wanted to put into song.

"Anxiety and depression have taken over my life this year and to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are not to be here anymore. It's not that I'm ungrateful, but it's been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn't in the right place," the TikTok influencer explained. "This year in particular, the internet and its negative commentary played a big part. And not for me but for so many others. I realize that I shouldn't read comments and I'm working on that."

D'Amelio wrapped up the post by thanking "all of my followers and those who continue to be supportive of me," adding that "you are the reason I keep creating and continue doing what I love."

"For those of you who connect with the song too, share it and let's talk about it, I love you all," she concluded. "Merry Christmas, happy holidays and I sure as f--k hope 2021 is better than 2020."