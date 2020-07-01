The internet went wild on Friday, June 26, when Dixie D'Amelio released her catchy debut single, "Be Happy." Fans knew it wouldn't be long until D'Amelio graced the small screen in a music video for the tune, and now that the visuals are here, Twitter has erupted with praise for the TikTok star. These tweets about Dixie D'Amelio's "Be Happy" video capture the spirit of her fans.

The music video dropped on Wednesday, July 1, and shows a day in the life of D'Amelio. While the visuals focus on many happy moments in D'Amelio's life, like time with her adorable Golden Retriever and poolside moments in her luxurious backyard, there are also clips that reflect on the deep lyrics of D'Amelio's song that address her true feelings of not always wanting to put on a happy face for show.

Seemingly drowning in her own emotions, D'Amelio appears underwater as she sings: "But sometimes I don't wanna be happy / Don't hold it against me / If I'm down just leave me there / Let me be sad / Sometimes I just wanna be lonely / Don't need you to hold me / If I'm low you don't need to care / Let me be sad."

The three-minute music video got D'Amelio fans in their feelings, and it didn't take long for fans to share their thoughts. Check out the full music video below and scroll down to see what fans are saying.

"GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS DIXIE D'AMELIO," one fan tweeted alongside two screenshots from the music video. Another Twitter user gushed: "It’s a great day to stan dixie jane d’amelio."

Some fans got super emotional, with one writing: "Dixie Jane D’amelio, I’m so proud of you I’m literally shaking and crying because you are so talent and so beautiful. Your voice is the one who calms my stress. I love you with all my heart and thanks for always giving me a smile when I’m sad."

While D'Amelio sings about not always being happy, it's safe to say she brings nothing but joy to members of her loyal fanbase.