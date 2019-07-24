Adulting is hard, and there's no better place to relive your childhood than at the Magic Kingdom. Still, adult life does come with some perks, and I have a feeling that you'll want to check out Disney's White Sangria and Mango Mimosa Wine Pops if you want to simultaneously cool down and get a buzz during your day at the theme park. It's the boozy take on ice pops that you need, not want, in your life, and they're now available indefinitely to make your next trip to Disney World all the more magical.

Back in late June, the Pop Fusion Fruit and Wine Pops first made an appearance at the Pizza Ponte in Disney Springs. If you haven't heard about Pop Fusion, it's an Orlando, Florida-based company that makes the same gourmet pops that you might have tried at Italy in Epcot’s World Showcase. However, unlike the offerings that that can be found in the park, the Disney Springs ones range from $5-$9 compared to the $12-$13 versions that can be found at Epcot, according to Disney Food Blog — and the flavors sound like summer in stick form.

In addition to the same Sparkling Strawberry and Berry Sangria that you know and love from Epcot (just at a much lower price), Pizza Ponte is also serving up other boozy flavors like White Sangria, Mango Mimosa, and Back Porch Peach (which will all also be making an appearance at Italy in Epcot this summer). Like all of the company's wine pops, you can expect a blend of locally sourced fruit and Florida-based Island Grove Wine wines in each refreshing treat, per press materials. The thing I love most about these frozen confections are that they're basically a more convenient way to get your wine fix one bite at a time while cooling you off from the Florida heat, and the fact that they're so easy to carry around the park and on all your rides is just an added bonus. Whether you choose to eat them by themselves or pair them with a glass of chilled wine is entirely up to you.

Courtesy of Disney

Patina Restaurant Group Marketing Director, Kyle Collins said, per press materials:

We’re proud to support small businesses and partner with a local Orlando-based company to offer Pop Fusion’s gourmet ice and wine pop flavors based on fruit that is in season to offer our Pizza Ponte guests at Disney Springs a variety of fun and delicious wine treats on a stick.

In addition to the wine pops, Pizza Ponte is also offering a few flavors of juice and fruit pops that are made with 100% real locally sourced fruit, and are gluten, dairy, nut, and soy free. According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, crave-worthy flavors like Strawberry Lemonade, Pineapple Mango, Florida Orange, Watermelon, Strawberry, and my personal favorite, Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, are all on the menu to infuse your next Disney visit with a dose of childhood nostalgia.

Courtesy of Disney

Whether you're going for a classic fruit pop or a wine pop, there's no shortage of tasty flavors to choose from, so I'd head over to Epcot or Pizza Ponte to try them. According to a Disney rep, these boozy creations will also be heading cross-country and "coming soon" to the Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney Anaheim, so Disney fans nationwide will soon have one more theme park option to make adulting so much more delicious.