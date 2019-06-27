If you're a big fan of Disney and also like cute, brightly-colored things, I have some great news for you: Disney has recently released a line of pink treats as a way to celebrate an iconic Disney character, and if you're anywhere near a Disney theme park this summer, you'll have to snag one (or three). Hey, I'm not here to judge. Disney's Imagination Pink treats for summer 2019 are so Instagram-worthy.

In honor of Minnie Mouse's favorite color, pink (duh!), Disney is hosting an Imagination Pink celebration with means one thing: all pink everything. The Imagination Pink celebration coincides with Disney's Magic Mirror Metallic collection, which revolves around silver and sparkly merchandise and includes sequined headbands, metallic backpacks, iridescent travel tumblers, and mirrored iPhone cases.

Both collections are super Insta-friendly but the Imagination Pink celebration honestly takes the cake when it comes to cuteness. While you can buy pink Disney merch like backpacks, totes, and Minnie Mouse ears, the real magic lies in the treats. Whether you want cupcakes, chocolate, macrons, or even champagne, there's a pink treat for waiting for you, and, per Disney Parks, they'll be available through Aug. 3. Check out these five Imagination Pink celebration treats at Disney Parks for the sweetest and pinkest summer yet.

Minnie Macaron Courtesy of Disney Parks Disney's sparkly pink Minnie Macarons are almost too cute to eat (almost). These cookies are made with vanilla bean buttercream and Amarena cherry compote for the perfect balance between sweet and tart. If you're craving a few of these adorable cookies, head to Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disleyland Park and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe and Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

Hot Pink Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks For an adorable Minnie Mouse-shaped cupcake, head to Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney's Pop Century Resort and Landscape of Flavors at Disney's Art of Animation Resort in Orlando, Florida. This pink frosted treat is made with yellow cake and guava filling, and it is topped with cream cheese buttercream and two adorable chocolate mouse ears.

Strawberry Rose Courtesy of Disney Parks If you want to give someone a special pink gift, look no further than this gorgeous strawberry rose, available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida. This gorgeous chocolate-covered strawberry is decorated with pink modeling chocolate, and it is the perfect way to treat bae or just treat yo' self!

Imagination Pink Champagne Courtesy of Disney Parks If you're looking for a boozy pink treat during your time at Disney, Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs has you covered. The Imagination Pink Champagne not only gets you — well — pink champagne. But, you also get a little edible Minnie Mouse topper to add that extra Disney touch to your drink. If any sip was ever worthy of the 'Gram, it's this pink beauty.