Dinah Jane is in a pretty exciting stage of transition in her career, one that's unique to celebrities who start out in a super-group. As a former member of Fifth Harmony, who announced their indefinite hiatus on March 19, 2018, Dinah Jane has the unique opportunity to reinvent herself as a solo artist. Despite having an über successful career behind her, the "Bottled Up" singer is now wading into uncharted territory as she pursues her dreams as an individual. But as she navigates her new status as an emerging solo artist, her experience in Fifth Harmony definitely isn't forgotten. Dinah Jane's comments about how Fifth Harmony prepared her to go solo show she doesn't take one moment she spent as part of one the most successful American girl groups ever for granted.

We'll never lose that chemistry we had with each other. That encouragement for each other will never die out.

Actually, Dinah Jane's role in Fifth Harmony made her the perfect person to partner up with Sofar Sounds and Xfinity. She served as the official curator on the "Future of Awesome Tour," hand-selecting 12 emerging local musicians to perform in 12 cities across the United States as a way to connect new artists, fans, and the music they love through intimate performances.

I can relate to these artists. It kind of just feels like I'm starting all over again. Now I just definitely have more of a firm idea of who I am as an individual.

"I just love what SoFar and Xfinity are doing," Dinah Jane tells Elite Daily. "They created this 'Future of Awesome Tour,' which brings so many different artists together. It's not just one genre, it's not just RnB or just country. I'm the type of artist that likes to listen to everything and this is the perfect platform for me to be a part of because I love discovering new artists."

Dinah Jane has been around the music-industry block, so she knew exactly what to look for in the emerging artists. "I was honestly just looking for authenticity. I love artists that I connect with through the music," she explains about her method. "There was that, and these beautiful messages that I could tell were coming from a beautiful place, coming from the heart, and that's all that music is about. It's about honesty."

Actually, as somewhat of an emerging artist herself, Dinah Jane is really able to connect with the artists performing on the tour in a more authentic way. "I can relate to these artists," Dinah Jane says. "It kind of just feels like I'm starting all over again. Now I just definitely have more of a firm idea of who I am as an individual and it just helps the process when your among other people that are heavily into their creativity and their artistry, so just being here is honestly so fun."

But the one advantage Dinah Jane has that her fellow emerging artists on the "Future of Awesome Tour" don't is her actual experience as a high-profile celebrity. And everything the "Bottled Up" singer learned while traveling the world with Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke serves as invaluable insight.

"I feel like being with my group was really cool because you're exposed to so many different kinds of styles of music and you travel so many places," Dinah Jane tells me. "But now's the time where I can actually give myself the downtime that I deserve that I haven’t given to myself. I'm so focused on me and the self-discovery all over again. I'm investing 100 percent in myself and just being on this tour."

I feel like 'Bottled Up' was something I just wanted to get off my chest — the transition from Fifth Harmony to Dinah and I just didn't want to lose my fans so I kind of kept some familiar sounds in there.

Speaking of Dinah Jane focusing on herself; during this period of self-discovery she's found an all-new sound that fans might not be expecting. While her RnB track "Bottled Up" with Ty Dolla $ign boasted Fifth Harmony's familiar vibe, Dinah Jane warns that fans shouldn't get used to it. While on the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, apart from "Bottled Up," Dinah Jane performed two other new tracks — "I Don't Mind" and "Retrograde" — that she says are a better indication of the direction she'll be heading in musically.

"Those were little snippets that I wanted to share with my fans and the audience that I feel bring out more of where I'm going and what I'm leaning towards," Dinah Jane shares about the new music she's teased so far. "I feel like 'Bottled Up' was something I just wanted to get off my chest — the transition from Fifth Harmony to Dinah and I just didn’t want to lose my fans so I kind of kept some familiar sounds in there and now I'm honing into more of what I will be releasing. So I hope you guys stay tuned because it's a lot of exciting things."

You can check out Dinah Jane singing "I Don't Mind" and "Retrograde" below.

Oh, don't you worry, Dinah! Fans are definitely tuned in, because these songs are fiiiiiiire. Her former Fifth Harmony bandmates are on board too, apparently.

According to Dinah Jane, the bond they shared as a group is still as strong as ever — just as supportive friends instead of bandmates.

"We all see each other doing our own things, so I'll literally hit them up and be like, 'Oh my gosh, girl you're killing it.' Or just writing them on the DMs and seeing what they're posting and still having that sister relationship, because we'll never lose that chemistry we had with each other."

While the girls aren't traveling the world and making music together anymore, their endless support for one another hasn't changed. "That encouragement for each other will never die out. So I just love seeing everyone evolve into their most authentic self since this is who we all have been all these years and now we're able to do that and I applaud that."

I'm sure Dinah Jane is bringing some of that amazing camaraderie on the "Future of Awesome Tour," so be sure to snag your tickets over on the Sofar Sounds website.