Disney+ WandaVision is the first major series to arrive since The Mandalorian. But where Lucasfilm's first foray into live-action small screen storytelling was surprisingly straightforward, Marvel Studio's first show is anything but. The series' first two episodes present it as a 1960s era sitcom that happens to star two of Marvel's Avengers. But fans feel that there's a lot more than meets the eye to Westview and Wanda Maximoff. The question is, did Wanda create a new universe in WandaVision? That's the going theory.

There are definite hints that wherever Wanda and Vision are, it's not a town called Westview. The house changes from episode to episode, for one thing. There are commercial breaks, for another. (Despite the best efforts of ad execs, reality does not pause for a word from our sponsors.)

But fans may have overlooked the most obvious of clues, which arrives at the very top of Episode 1, as Vision and Wanda are in the kitchen getting ready to start their day. Breakfast is cover, and Wanda is doing the dishes, powered-person style. Glasses are flying; cutlery is spinning, plates are soaring through the air into their dishracks. Unfortunately, Vision isn't paying attention to the flying china, and a dish hits him smack in the head, shattering instantly.

Vision shakes his head and looks ruefully at the pieces. "My wife and her flying saucers," he jokes.

Wanda returns the snark: "My husband and his indestructible head."

Marvel

On the surface, it's the kind of banter made famous on The Dick Van Dyke Show, patter that leads to the episode's small potatoes plot of a disastrous dinner party. But look at Wanda's line again, and think back to the last time fans saw Vision in the MCU when he died in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans have been trying to square this circle of Vision, who died in the films, now alive and well in Westview, living an idyllic life with Wanda. There's something not right here. But Wanda's line is the giveaway.

Infinity War's plot partly revolves around the Mind Stone in Vision's forehead and keeping it out of Thanos's hands. After all else fails, Wanda destroys it, and Vision's head explodes, killing him instantly. But to Wanda's horror, killing the man she loved did not defeat Thanos. He turns back time, bringing Vision back to life.

Thanos then rips the Mind Stone from Vision's head, cracking it like an egg. The last glimpse of Vision is him drained of all color, lying in Wanda's arms, his head anything but indestructible.

Marvel

Wanda's line may sound like banter, but it's a denial of reality, both of her actions in Infinity War and how Vision died. Everything about the scenario — the black and white Vision, the indestructible head — it's all her pushing away reality, living a fantasy where everything is as she wishes. It's the same as when he rewinds the world at the end of Episode 2 when she sees the person with the S.W.O.R.D. logo come out of the manhole cover.

Fans are guessing Wanda has taken her abilities and made an entire pocket universe where she and Vision can living out a happy life. If so, will Wanda insist on staying here forever? Or will her fantasy threaten to rip the multiverse into pieces?