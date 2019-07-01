Wait, hold on. I'm sorry, but did Taylor Swift confirm Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez? This story is a rollercoaster, so buckle up. On July 1, Cosmopolitan reported that some Swift fans believe the Lover singer may have confirmed an old rumor that Bieber wasn't faithful to Gomez when they were a couple by liking a fan's post about it on Tumblr. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Swift, Bieber, and Gomez for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Before I can explain everything, we're going to have to back-track a bit to explain the complicated drama that's currently brewing between Swift and Bieber.

It all started on June 30, when Swift took to Tumblr to air her grievances about a casual $300 million deal made between Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, leaving Braun to acquire all of Swift's masters (meaning, all of her first recordings of her previously released songs). She called Braun a "bully" and also called out some of his clients, including Kanye West (and subsequently, Kim Kardashian West).

Bieber, a client and close friend of Braun's, wasn't cool with her Tumblr post so he took to Instagram to call her out. He posted an old throwback photo of himself with Swift from back when he still had his signature shaggy flow and she still had her country-girl waves, and wrote a pretty pointed message in the caption:

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.!

(In this first part of his caption, FYI, he's referring to an old Instagram that Swift labeled "bullying" on Tumblr.)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

His wife, Hailey Bieber, commented, "gentleman," but, needless to say, Swift's fans didn't feel similarly. In particular, one Tumblr user with the username "bring her to me" called Bieber out for saying he hasn't been able to meet with Swift to communicate their differences. To be specific, the fan wrote: “‘We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences.’ You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her, was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F*ck outta here.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here's where things get really intense... Swift liked it. Do with that information what you will, but many fans are taking that as proof that Bieber did, in fact, cheat on Gomez. (Though, of course, without Swift speaking up and explaining her exact intentions, and without Gomez and Bieber shedding light on what really happened, it's impossible to say what the truth here really is.)

This is all very dramatic, I know. But it's actually not even that groundbreaking. Bieber, himself, has previously hinted that he might have been unfaithful to Gomez when they were together. “We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media," he told i-D in 2015 of his relationship with Gomez. "I think that really messed my head up to. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble.”

So, no. He didn't flat-out say he cheated. But, like, he heavily hinted. Hopefully he's learned his lesson and is treating Baldwin with more respect.