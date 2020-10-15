The 2020 Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Oct. 14, and it was jam-packed with performances from the biggest artists in music. Of course, this included Post Malone, who delivered a firework-filled performance from a secret location in LA. He nailed it (per usual) but some fans are asking if Post Malone lip synced at the 2020 BBMAs.

Malone joined a long list of performers at the 2020 shows, including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson,Swae Lee, Khalid, and more. Kelly Clarkson returned to host the BBMAs for the third year in a row, and excitedly introduced Malone's performance.

Seeing as this year's BBMAs were a virtual show, there were a few awkward moments sprinkled throughout. Take, for example, the lack of applause after each acceptance speech. When it came to Posty's performance, he first launched into a performance of "Circles" before being joined by rising rapper Tyla Yahweh. The two released their collab "Tommy Lee" in June, and rocked the stage despite some apparent technical issues.

Malone seemed to have a bit of a technical blip when it became clear he may have been lip syncing. While it's tough to be sure whether he actually was lip syncing or just having some issues with his audio syncing to the visuals, that didn't stop trolls from coming out in full force on Twitter.

"Postmalone is on lip sync battle right now. Oh wait, this is the billboard music awards," one fan tweeted.

"PostMalone on stage trynna figure out how tf to actually lip sync #BBMAs EMBRASSINGG!!!" another shade-filled tweet read.

"Was the lip sync waaaay off on PostMalone or was it just my TV?" another fan questioned.

With Malone and Yahweh's "stage" actually being a massive construction site in the middle of Los Angeles, they definitely get bonus points for creativity. Plus, with lots of pyrotechnics thrown into the performance, it's safe to say these two brought the heat.