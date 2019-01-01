Camila Cabello had one hell of a year. Her hit single "Never Be The Same" topped the end of the year Best Song roundups and landed her on the Billboard charts as if she's always been there as a solo artist. She also crushed it with her sexy jam "Havana" and dazzled with her moody ballad, "Consequences." To cap off an awesome year, she performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. But some viewers were left wondering, "Did Camila Cabello lip sync on New Year's Rockin' Eve 2019?" Fans definitely seem to think so.

The 21-year-old singer joined other epic performers like Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Maren Morris, Ella Mai, Ciara, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Macklemore, Kelsea Ballerini and more as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. This is her second year in a row rocking out as part of the iconic New Year's TV special. Cabello was met with loud applause and excitement as she stepped out on the stage, but that should come as no surprise.

She looked like a New Year's dream in her red, glittery outfit, but it was her apparent lip syncing that fans noticed the most. She took the stage and performed her super hit "Havana," but Twitter users were quick to point out that it seemed like she was lip syncing through the entire song. Check out her performance and see what you think below:

And here's what the fans had to say:

Live performances are super complicated and involve using backing tracks as well as live vocals, so who knows what the real deal was?

Anyway, what's next for Cabello? According to her, she's looking forward to making more new music in 2019.

Back in October, she posted a selfie on Instagram sitting in front of a computer with an audio program open on the screen. The caption that accompanied the image was long, explaining how overwhelmed she is to be living her dream and how much she is looking forward to the new year and writing her new album. "Touring around these last six years has been the most magical chapter of my life. The 10-year-old in me is still running around with her arms in the air screaming at everything that’s happened. Singing for thousands of you beautiful people, getting to know you and talk to you, seeing the world.... I’m more in love with life and with all of you than I’ve ever been," she wrote.

She also spoke about how excited she was for the holidays and getting the chance to spend time with her finally. She signed off by talking about the upcoming "new era."

I don’t have words to express how excited I am about things coming up next year, and imagining this next chapter and writing this next album 😈 I’m currently eating fried plantains on my couch with Sofi and Thunder and Leo and refuse to not be in pajamas for the next few days. Thank you again for making this year so beautiful. ❤️ Here’s to the next era, for all of us!!! You make me so happy and I love you. Love only, Camila 🌹

Yes, girl. We love YOU, and thank you for such an awesome NYE performance! You left your fans' hearts in Havana, or something.