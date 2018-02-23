If there's anything a devout Bachelor fan knows, it's that Ashley Iaconetti has never been shy about the fact that she's a virgin. Making her franchise debut on Chris Soules' Bachelor season, her virginity became one of the key early storylines, and the title of "the virgin" proceeded to follow her in all of her spinoff appearances. However, Bachelor Winter Games presented Ashley with her first true shot at romance with Canadian contestant Kevin, and given those sneaky hints in the finale, did Ashley I. lose her virginity to Kevin?

The notion has been teased since the beginning of the season, with Ashley saying in one of the early promos, "A virgin's got to do what a virgin's got to do!" But, seeing as Ashley has cracked jokes like these for years on TV, it was easy to brush off the moment and tell ourselves that she just got herself into some boy drama once again.

However, my memory of that teaser was flashing when the four remaining couples in Episode 4 were given overnight dates and Kevin and Ashley didn't hesitate in accepting theirs. The details about what went down in the fantasy suite weren't shared in the finale — nor should they be if Ashley doesn't want the world to know about her personal life — but she did open up a bit in an interview with Us Weekly.

Although Bachelor Nation has gotten so used to Ashley and other contestants being open about their dating lives through social media and many a podcast series, Ashley later told the magazine at the taping of the reunion that she was maintaining an element of privacy.

I know what everybody's million dollar question — have we or have we not? — but I will never, ever, say yes or no to that question. Just because I've been public about it in the past doesn't mean that I can't make something private once somebody else is associated in that topic of my life.

It seems that remaining private is something Ashley is extremely dedicated to, and that's a great sign of the strength of her relationship with Kevin. Major hints of their solidness as a couple were evident in the conversation they had on their date. Ashley told Kevin that she respected him for being so comfortable about her being a virgin, and he even expressed that her being a virgin would make her first time just that more enjoyable.

The pair also revealed to Us Weekly that they're dating long-distance, regularly FaceTime with each other, and that firefighter Kevin is even looking into fire departments in Los Angeles to be closer to Ashley.

He, too, revealed that their fantasy suite time was actually dedicated to getting to know each other even more.

It was just important to be alone and get to know each other better. Our sex life — or however we are now — has nothing to do with any coverage and I just wanted the Fantasy Suite to be about me and her finally getting alone and having some alone time to talk and have fun together.

More to come...